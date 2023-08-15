Some raging racing action for you…

If you’re a fan of Supercross racing, take a seat because we are about to deliver some fantastic news for you. The Etihad Arena is all set to welcome the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, on November 4 and 5.

It’s all quite exciting, as the championship makes its regional debut with the race season’s penultimate round in the capital. The weekend is sure to be packed with nail-biting racing, revved-up action and plenty of competition.

40 of the best Supercross riders from around the world will go head to head in the World Championship WSX and SX24 divisions. A special category of the best junior riders from the UAE will also participate, vying for an opportunity of a lifetime.

SX Global’s CEO, Adam Bailey said: “Bringing World Supercross to the region has always been on our agenda, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase this incredible spectacle that’s unlike anything the Middle East has seen before – we look forward to what will be a historic moment in Abu Dhabi in November.”

Tickets and things

Tickets for the race are now live and available to purchase at Dhs110 for the first day of the weekend and Dhs270 for the entire event. There’s loads of fun planned for the whole family, including live music, pyrotechnics and thrilling stunts.

Planning to attend as a big group? That’s even better as a bunch of group ticket packages are also available, with a 30 per cent discount on bundles. Groups of two or four can buy tickets that start at just Dhs83 per head.

For more tickets and information, head to etihadarena.ae

Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 4 and 5, tickets start at Dhs110 per head, Tel: (600) 511115, etihadarena.ae

