Time flies when you’re having fun…

Back at your desk and wondering how it’s already Monday? Don’t fret as there is plenty of fun things to do in Dubai this week to keep your spirits high. From a cool happy hour, an all-you-can-eat dining deal, a quiz night and more…

Here are 9 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, August 14

Grab after-work drinks at Carnival by Trèsind’s

Come alone or bring your troops to enjoy after-work pick-me-ups at Carnival by Tresind. Every day from 4pm onwards, you get to enjoy four drinks, and unlimited dishes from Carnival’s ala carte menu for just Dhs99.

Carnival by Trèsind’s, DIFC, daily, from 4pm, four drinks for Dhs99. Tel:(0)52 242 4262. @carnivalbytresind

Stand a chance to win prizes with the DSS Lucky Receipt

Until August 16, shoppers who spend Dhs300 or more across participating malls and retailers in Dubai can participate in the DSS Lucky Receipt deal. If you’re lucky, you can win Apple watches, luxe fragrances, diamond necklaces, Dyson vacuums, air fryers, and dining sets among other items. The offer is valid at Emax, Jawhara, Sharaf DG, The Watch House, Eros, Virgin MegaStore, Home Box, Mom Store, OC Home and Arabian Oud.

DSS Lucky receipt, various brands, until Aug 16. @styledbydubai

Tuesday, August 15

Check out an early happy hour at Lah Lah or Social Company

Tired of early brunch deals? Head to popular Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Green’s Lah Lah and Social Company for a late happy hour deal. Available daily until August 31 from 12pm to 11pm, you’ll get beverages priced from just Dhs30.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Green, Sheikh Zayed Road, until Aug 31, 12pm to 11pm, Tel:(0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhouse

Slurp on some yummy tan tan ramen at MaKiRa Dubai

There’s never a bad time for ramen. At Japanese contemporary restaurant MaKiRa, you can tuck into how many bowls of ramen you can possibly eat with their all-you-can-eat tan tan ramen night. The deal is available every Tuesday for lunch and dinner and costs just Dhs59. This lip-smacking deal is available only until the end of August.

MaKiRa, Dusit Thani, Sheikh Zayed Road, every Tues, lunch 12pm to 3pm and dinner 7pm to 11pm, Dhs59 per person. Tel:(0)4 317 4515. @makira

Wednesday, August 16

Visit 1960s Tokyo with 7 Tales’ Moshi Moshi Ladies Night

Indulge in a mid-week ladies’ night with your friends and take a trip to 1960s Tokyo with 7 Tales’ Moshi Moshi ladies’ night. Every Wednesday, the Tokyo-inspired speakeasy bar with Japanese pop-culture-inspired graffiti is offering ladies three complimentary signature cocktails or house beverages. Pair your drinks with bar bites where prices start from Dhs45.

7 Tales, Al Emreef Street, Dubai Marina, every Wed, from 7pm to 12am, three complimentary signature cocktails or house beverages, bar bites from Dhs45. Tel:(0)4 402 2222. 7talesdubai.com

Jazz up and make some art at Sola Dubai

Unleash your inner Gertrude Abercrombie with an evening of art accompanied surrounded by live jazz music at Sola Jazz Lounge Dubai. The restaurant’s All That Jazz guided painting session runs from 7pm to 10pm this Wednesday where you get to enjoy an artistic evening while indulging in a delectable set food platter. The session costs Dhs399, inclusive of painting materials, pre-stretched canvas, food and drinks. You will be well looked after by the ARTfem team so no prior art knowledge is required. Prior booking is recommended.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm, All That Jazz painting session, Wed, Aug 16, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs399 all-inclusive. Tel:(0)58 573 0874. artfemdubai

Chateaubriand and Grape it at Rhodes Twenty10

At Dhs699 for two people, Rhodes Twenty10 is running a chateaubriand offer, where diners can enjoy a spread of tender tenderloin with a side of mixed vegetables, complemented by a bottle of grape.

Rhodes Twenty10, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, daily, 7pm until midnight, chateaubriand and grape for Dhs699 for 2 people. Tel:(0)4 316 5550. @rhodestwenty10

Thursday, August 17

Chill with mates at Wavehouse in Atlantis The Palm

Whether you’d rather catch a wave or sip on a refreshing cocktail, there are plenty of ways to keep cool at Wavehouse this summer. Spread over two floors, the arcade is packed with fun essentials including four state-of-the-art bowling lanes, over 50 games, unlimited rides on the Surf’s Up wave rider, pinball machines, air hockey, and more. It’s a great spot to chill with mates when you need to de-stress after a long day of work.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, atlantis.com/dubai

Get quizzical on Thursday nights at Hessa Street Kitchen

Put on your quizzing hat and head down to Hessa Street Kitchen at Radisson Damac Hills for Dane Bowers & Sibbers fun evening quiz. Taking take place every Thursday evening from 8pm to 10.30pm, the quiz features a series of trivia, creative games and music bingo. You can also enjoy a delicious international and pan-Asian buffet for Dhs85 with drinks starting from Dhs25. Entry to the quiz is free. Winners of first, second and third place will be awarded prizes and rounds of shots through the evening.

Hessa Street Kitchen, Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills, Dubailand, every Thurs, 8pm to 10.30pm, Dhs85 for food. Tel:(0)4 879 1111. @radissondubaidamachills

