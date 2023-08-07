Beat the Monday blues…

It’s a brand new week, which means there are some new things to do in Dubai. From the release of the Barbie movie to quiz nights, steak Thursdays and more, it looks to be an exciting work week.

Here are 10 wonderful things to do in Dubai

Monday, August 7

Test your quizzical abilities at Spike Bar

Consider yourself a quiz wiz? Then why not try your skills out at a quiz night at Spike Bar at Emirates Golf Club? It is one of the longest-running quiz nights in Dubai, taking place every Monday from 7.30pm. And when you get hungry, you can enjoy a roast dinner and a pint for Dhs145. Select drinks are priced from Dhs30 between 6pm and 8pm. The quiz night runs weekly every Monday.

Spike, Emirates Golf Club, 7.30pm to 9.30pm every Mon. Tel: (04) 417 9842. dubaigolf.com

Enjoy a daily pass deal at WET Deck

Throughout summer, WET Deck is running a daily pass deal where guests can enjoy time out on the beach at exclusive prices. During the weekdays, you can get book a sunbed for Dhs100, a couples round beds for Dhs400, cabanas for Dhs800 and jacuzzis for Dhs1,000. The offer is valid daily throughout the summer.

WET Deck, W Dubai- The Palm, available daily, daily pass deal. Tel:(0)4 245 5800. wetdeck.com

Tuesday, August 8

Party it out with a ladies’ night at The Penthouse

You don’t have to wait for the weekend to enjoy a fun ladies’ night – there are plenty that run through the week. The Penthouse Dubai on the 16th floor of FIVE on The Palm is a lively adults-only rooftop bar and lounge offering spectacular views of the stunning Dubai skyline. Every Tuesday, head on over with the girls along and enjoy three complimentary beverages and a three-course meal at Dhs150 per person.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Tue, 7pm to 11pm, three bevs and a three-course meal Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. thepenthousedubai.com

Got a birthday in August? Enjoy a free set menu at Punjab Grill

If you are celebrating your birthday in August, then consider yourself lucky. Michelin-select royal Indian restaurant Punjab Grill is celebrating its second birthday in Dubai on August 15 and offering a free set menu for those who are also celebrating their birthdays this month. Choose from one of their set menus like the chef’s tasting menu, the business lunch, the divine golden hour menu, or the lavish brunch. The only requirement is that you bring along at least one person who will pay for their set menu. The offer runs throughout August.

Punjab Grill, Anantara Hotel, Downtown, Business Bay, free set menu for birthdays in August. Tel:(0)50 194 1107. punjabgrill.com

Celebrate mochi day at Mimi Kakushi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Kakushi (@mimikakushi)

Mochi lovers- this one’s for you. In celebration of Mochi Day which falls on August 8, Japanese restaurant Mimi Kakushi is running a special offer. Running until Friday, August 11, Mimi Kakushi is offering a coconut and a coffee mochi, paired with a classic espresso martini at Dhs65.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, Restaurant Village, Aug 8 to 11, 6pm to 2am, mochi day special Dhs65. Tel:(0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Wednesday, August 9

Head over to check out the new Al Baik branch

Al Baik, Al Diyafah Street, Al Satwa. @albaikuae

Visit a swanky new nightclub

There’s never a wrong time to party- and there’s a hot new club in Dubai to check out. Say hello to ICY Dubai at Fairmont Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. Open from Thursday to Saturday every week, this sleek new club is set to become the ultimate indoor party spot this summer. ICY offers many themed nights and features evenings with base, melodic house and techno music and an R&B and hip-hop night to dance and groove the night away.

ICY Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 10pm to 4am, Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)56 409 3333, @icydubai

Thursday, August 10

Check out a whiskey-tasting class at The Ritz-Carlton

Enter the world of fine malts with a whiskey-tasting class this Thursday. From 7pm to 9.30 pm, the Malt Origin Stories tasing class is hosted at the elegant Library Bar at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai (JBR). The night will start with a welcome cocktail drink followed by a guided tasting of six premium whiskeys paired with light bites. You will get to travel through the rich history and unique flavours of American, Irish, and Scottish Malts in this class. The class costs Dhs295; prior booking is mandatory.

Malt Origin Stories, Library Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai (JBR), Thurs, Aug 10, 7pm to 9.30pm, from Dhs295. Tel:(0)50 918 6761. thetastingclass.com

Tuck into one of Jones The Grocer’s weekly themed nights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jones the Grocer (@jonesthegrocer)

Spice up your date night or have an evening out by yourself with a themed night at Jones the Grocer. The grocery store and cafe has introduced a new range of weekly themed nights and every Thursday you can enjoy steak night with premium cuts of grilled Australian striploin, served with unlimited skin-on fries. You also get a selection of sauces including; chimichurri sauce, rosemary and green peppercorn jus, or béarnaise sauce. What’s more, couples (or pairs) can avail of the offer at Dhs199 with a steak frite each and a dessert to share. Steak, Frites Thursday runs across all Jones The Grocer stores on Thursdays from 6pm until closing.

Jones The Grocer, several locations, every Thursday, 6pm till closing, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)52 527 1750. @jonesthegrocer

All Aboard the Pink Express – Barbie movie is out this week

We’ve been waiting for this one…possibly the most anticipated movie of the year, Barbie will finally be released across theatres in the UAE on Thursday, August 10. So grab your pals and book your tickets as soon as possible get ready for a fun pink movie night. Book your tickets at VOX Cinemas here.

Barbie Movie, releasing across theatres on Aug 10. @barbiethemovie

Images: Supplied, Instagram and What’s On