If you were already excited about the imminent cooler months in the UAE, let us remind you of a heap of reasons more for you to rejoice. Experience Abu Dhabi has launched their global ‘Can’t Wait to Winter’ campaign, which serves as a timely reminder for all of the exciting new experiences that await capitalites and visitors descending on the emirate.

As pleasant days set in, ‘Can’t Wait to Winter’ lists a winning line-up of activities for you to enjoy. Whether it is culture, sport, food, adventure or music that gets you going, you have a plethora of activities and exciting appearances to look forward to here.

The schedule promises to cater to both the starry eyed and the star struck, with prominent names from the world over ready to bring you excellent entertainment.

Notable names and famed faces that feature in the ‘Can’t Wait to Winter’ campaign include legendary Kuwaiti comic duo, Dawood Hussein and Hasan Al Ballam, Bollywood superstar and Abu Dhabi ambassador Ranveer Singh, and Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, who share their packed itineraries bursting with culture, adventure, leisure and culinary delights in the emirate.

The campaign throws the spotlight on Abu Dhabi’s packed fourth quarter, with an event calendar brimming with electrifying attractions coming to you via top brands from around the globe. This year, residents and visitors can enjoy live sporting action at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, UFC 294, Etihad Airways Formula One Grand Prix and the World Tennis League. For capital-bound culture vultures, a celebration of 100 years of Disney is in the offing at Disney on Ice, and Abu Dhabi Art returns bigger than ever. For those of you for whom music is your magnet, special performances from Robbie Williams, the Foo Fighters, Charlie Puth and the Hyperound K-Fest music festival await, before the year wraps up in challenge-shattering style with the Spartan World Championship to look out for in December.