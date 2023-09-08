Throwback disco dreams all around…

Bla Bla Dubai’s brand new outdoor stage is seeing quite a stylish inauguration, as the one and only Nile Rodgers is set to take the stage with his band, CHIC, on November 4, 2023.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has an impressive list of hats on his stand, including singer, songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist. He’ll be bringing his spunky Grammy-award-winning tunes to the venue with the stunning Ain Dubai as the backdrop.

The musician has many timeless tracks to his name, the most notable being the chart-topping hit ‘Le Freak’ which, to this day, is the biggest-selling single in the history of Atlantic Records. His production and collaboration credits extend to greats like David Bowie, Madonna, Duran Duran, Daft Punk, Beyoncé and Diana Ross.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monte-Carlo Live (@montecarlolive)

What to expect?

On the evening, doors open at 5pm, and the show will kick off with sets from the lineup of talented DJs and the support band. Nile Rodgers and CHIC will take over during the later part of the night, with the event expected to end around 10.30pm.

But of course, the party doesn’t end there. You can head over to the tent, where the after-party will be kept going by the in-house DJs at the beach club into the early morning. Food and beverages will be available throughout the night.

Tickets details

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, September 9 at 12pm. Early bird tickets are priced at Dhs299 and general admission tickets start at Dhs350. More premium categories include the Golden Circle at Dhs450 and VIP passes at Dhs550. Tickets will be available to purchase on Platinumlist and Ticketmaster.

For more information and updates, head to blabladubai.ae

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Saturday, November 4, 2023, 5pm to 10.30pm, tickets start from Dhs299, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae

Images: Supplied