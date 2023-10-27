Did someone say spicy nuggets?

The craze for Al Baik in the UAE isn’t going to stop anytime soon and this is evident by the branches opening up all over the country. The much-loved Saudi fried chicken shop opened in Al Ain Mall in September 2023, and we’ve just been told they opened another branch in the capital earlier this week.

So now, besides Al Ain Mall and Al Wadha Mall, Abu Dhabi residents craving Al Baik spicy nuggets can head to Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi.

But, why are we so crazy for Al Baik?

Al Baik first showed up in Dubai during Expo Dubai 2020 where it received a very warm welcome, before opening two permanent locations in two of Dubai’s most prominent malls. Dubai Mall opened first in the summer of 2021 followed by Mall of the Emirates, which opened its doors at the end of April.

Post this, the Al Baik craze continued and now there are branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman and Sharjah.

Where can I get my fix?

In Dubai, you can find the branches in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Rashidiya, Al Nahda and Al Diyafa. In Abu Dhabi, head to Al Wahda Mall, Al Ain Mall and now Dalma Mall. Residents in Ajman can find a branch in City Centre Ajman, and Sharjah residents have two spots to get their fix in City Centre Sharjah and Al Majaz.

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. It is renowned in the region for its fried chicken, shrimp, falafel and fries.

See you in the queue!

Images: Al Baik Instagram