Expo City Dubai is set to once again turn into a bustling district this upcoming season with a number of fun experiences taking place.

Here are all the cool events at Expo City Dubai for your diary

Cool festivals

Winter City

Snow is falling all around us at Expo City Dubai this winter season from December 8 to January 7, 2024. The market will take you into the imagination of a child with different elements taking over throughout the month. The whole family will just adore the festive feel here, so ensure you get it on your calendar.

We can also expect to see a huge stunning tree at Al Wasl Dome, a carol garden where you can sing, dance and enjoy a couple of bites as you soak in the festive feels.

Break the Block

Break the Block, a unique party which launched last year in Dubai Design District is returning, this time to Expo City Dubai. Perfect for the youth, the party begins at sunrise and lasts until sunset, and maybe even longer. The dates are not yet announced for the party festival, but it will take place at some point in January 2024.

Untold In January, electronic music fans can head on over to the dance music festival Untold from February 15 to 18. Earlier this year it was announced that the first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai in February 2024, bringing with it some of the world’s biggest acts and DJs for an unforgettable showcase of music and entertainment. You can now get your tickets to this event here. Hai Ramadan Over the Holy Month of Ramadan, Hai Ramadan returns to Expo City Dubai from March 11 to April 10. 2024. Last year, the stunning Al Wasl Dome was home to a Ramadan cannon and for sustenance, there was a Ramadan market with a diverse selection of food trucks to enjoy iftar and suhoor. More details will be announced closer to the date.

Artificial Intelligence Film Festival (AIFF)

AI is slowly creeping up in the most unexpected places, and to explore its potential, Expo City Dubai is hosting the region’s first Artificial Intelligence Film Festival (AIFF). The film festival highlights the relationship between human creativity and technology in a positive light thus showcasing a ‘better together’ sort of sentiment. Read more here.

Dining

Al Wasl Plaza Café

Take a break from the spicy chicken nuggets at Al Baik and head on over to the all-new Al Wasl Plaza Café. The homegrown brand has a strong sustainability goal – in line with the Year of Sustainability

The cafe is now open, so head on over for some delicious homegrown Arabic sips, Arabic-fusion bites and more.

Besides this, you can expect the return of some brand-new concepts, as well as the return of some Expo 2020 Dubai favourites. This includes the much loved African food hall – Alkebulan. And of course, this is just the start and our tummies can’t wait to find out more.

Fitness activities

Fitness guys and gals, Expo City Dubai will be home to an array of sports and fitness activities in 2024. The Dubai Half Marathon is set to take place on February 4, and the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will set out on February 24 and 25. And of course, there will be more that will be announced.

Other events include the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale taking place on October 21 and 28 which will feature Japanese VR/NFT artist Aimi Sekiguchi and Emirati painter, photographer and sculptor Mattar Bin Lahej.

Further details and information will be announced soon, so stay tuned to whatson.ae

@expocitydubai