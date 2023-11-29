Dreaming of a white Christmas?

If you’re a long-term Dubai resident who’s never seen snow, or an expat just missing the powdery white stuff, we have some good news for you. Dubai’s Raining Street at Cote d’Azur Monaco Hotel on the Heart of Europe Islands is being, for a limited time only, transformed into a Snowing Street.

The very first of the city, it will last from December 3 to January 7. Think European winter wonderland vibes, with the water droplets in the rooftop sprinklers being replaced with snowflakes. There will also be festive awnings resembling candy canes, so it’s the complete holiday season package, really.

Indulge in snow-filled fun

At the Snowing Street, you can expect to find all of the winter activities to get stuck in with all the festive feels, including a range of holiday treats available at various live stations. French hot chocolate, toasted marshmallows, roasted chestnuts, freshly baked stollen and many other goodies are on-hand to tuck into as you’re blanketed in snowflakes.

There are also staycation and day pass offers for the festive season, for those looking to have a more immersive experience. You can book a staycation for a longer visit, or a day pass to enjoy the snowy celebrations for the day. Day passes start from Dhs300 with Dhs200 redeemable, and you can book them via thoe-hotels.com.

Some context for you

Raining Street has been one of the highlights of the Cote d’Azur Monaco Hotel – a quaint, cobblestone street where it rains all the time. Such a situation is unheard of in this city, which is where the charm lies, perhaps. The climate-controlled, kilometre-long road features red and white polka dot awnings, and maintains a constant temperature of 27 degrees celcius, with humidity set to 60 per cent and winds of 5 kilometres per hour.

Cote d’Azur Monaco Hotel, Heart of Europe Islands, Dubai, Dec 3, 2023 to Jan 7, 2024, Tel: (0)50 344 0356. @theheartofeurope_official

Images: Supplied