We’re almost at the finish line…

You don’t have to give up on any of the fun, as we gear up to end the year in the capital. Here’s a list of all the fun, exciting things you can do in Abu Dhabi in this week.

Monday, December 18

Sample Korean fare at NURI Grill & Bar by Madang

The successor of the iconic Madang Korean Restaurant can be found on the ground floor of the Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, and offers sizzling artistry specialising in marbled steaks, wet-aged meat and an array of signature cocktails. There’s also a private karaoke room, perfect for some weeknight fun, and you can be seated out back overlooking gorgeous Yas Bay during these days of incredible weather.

NURI Grill & Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Wed, 12pm to 12am, Thurs to Sat, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0) 54 211 5151. @nurigrillbar

Get into the holiday spirit at the Al Maryah Island Winter Wonderland

The South Plaza of Abu Dhabi’s premier business and lifestyle destination has been transformed into a magical Winter Wonderland, where you can catch weekly screenings of your favourite festive movies, indulge in ice skating, a snow slide, snow park and snow globe, and meet some roaming friends. December thrills guaranteed.

South Plaza, Al Maryah Island, Dec 14 to 26, 3pm to 10pm. almaryahisland.ae

Tuesday, December 19

Tap into your inner artist at the Graffiti Art House

At this dynamic space, guests can immerse themselves in fluid, canvas or face art, guided by the expert in-house artists. You can unleash your inner creative talents in the purpose-built chambers or on canvas and ceramics with spray paints. As an exclusive offer, park pass holders of Adrenark Adventure enjoy a 30 per cent discount on all Graffiti Art House products.

Graffiti House, Adrenark Adventure, Al Qana, Mon to Wed, 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat, 10am to 12am, Sun and Thu, 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0) 2 418 6620. adrenark.com

Celebrate heritage at the Liwa Festival

Liwa Festival will take place from December 16 to 31, and we’re expecting huge things. The 2022 session was a wild success with visitors enjoying access to concerts, family activities, shows, rides, arcade gaming, spectacular immersive dining opportunities, engaging demonstrations of Emirati heritage and crafts, eGaming tournaments, souk shopping from top-tier local fashion brands and more.

Liwa Festival 2023, Liwa Village, Liwa Desert, Dec 16 to 31. @liwavillage

Wednesday, December 20

Sushi and socialising at Siddharta Lounge

Sushi Social at Siddharta Lounge will take you on a culinary voyage to the heart of Japan, in a sushi-shaped boat, no less. Indulge in unlimited sushi every Wednesday from 7pm to midnight, for Dhs99. Perfect for your gang or just yourself…

Siddharta Lounge, The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, Wednesdays, 7pm to 12am, Dhs99, Tel: (0) 50 601 1194, @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

Pamper yourself with Skin Laundry

Globally acclaimed skin clinic, Skin Laundry MENA is offering just what you need to get ready for the holiday season. With the 12 Days of Christmas daily special offers until December 23, Christmas Bundle Boxes and stocking stuffer gift vouchers, it’s perfect for all your holiday season needs.

Skin Laundry MENA, Al Qana North, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, daily, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 52 420 1557, skinlaundrymena

Thursday, December 21

Bust out the beats with 50 Cent

Hip hop Hercules, 50 Cent, will be making his way to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, December 21 for a concert at Etihad Arena, that will be part of the Meteora World Tennis League (WTL) series of events. That kicks off an entire weekend of stellar sporting and music action in the capital, all the way until Christmas Eve.

50 Cent in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Thu Dec 21, from Dhs225. For more information, visit worldtennisleague.com

Images: Supplied/Getty