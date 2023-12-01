Of all the drama and a bit of horror…

Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.

The Marsh King’s Daughter

Released: November 30

Starring: Garrett Hedlund, Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn,

Based on the international bestselling, award-winning psychological suspense novel, the plot follows the story of a woman with an ideal life – a great husband and daughter. But she has a secret, and soon she will be forced to face it if she want’s to protect her present.

Muzzle

Released: November 30

Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Stephen Lang

After LAPD K-9 officer Jake Rosser’s K-9 partner Ace is shot dead, he partners up with Socks, a violent K-9 with titanium incisors and a mysterious past. Jake and Socks aim to uncover a vast conspiracy that has a chokehold on the city and take vengeance on those responsible.

Consecration

Released: November 30

Starring: Danny Huston, Jena Maline, Will Keen

After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death. Distrusting the Church’s account, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself.

