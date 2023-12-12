No surprises here…

Dubai has just topped yet another list, this time retaining its second place in the world’s top city destinations for 2023, according to an annual report by Euromonitor.

The list ranks cities around the world on factors such as tourism, sustainability, economic growth, and safety. Essentially: cities that are not just popular but are also working smartly to make life better for everyone.

Only Paris finished above Dubai with Madrid, Tokyo, and Amsterdam making up the rest of the top five cities. Dubai also proudly represents the Middle East as the sole city from the region to make the top 20.

Here are the top 20 cities in Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023:

1. Paris, France

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. Madrid, Spain

4. Tokyo, Japan

5. Amsterdam, the Netherlands

6. Berlin, Germany

7. Rome, Italy

8. New York, United States

9. Barcelona, Spain

10. London, United Kingdom

11. Singapore

12. Munich, Germany

13. Milan, Italy

14. Seoul, South Korea

15. Dublin, Ireland

16. Osaka, Japan

17. Hong Kong

18. Vienna, Austria

19. Los Angeles, United States

20. Lisbon, Portugal

While we may be second on the list, Dubai is forever number one in our eyes…

This year alone, Dubai has racked up some seriously impressive accolades – from the world’s best city for executive nomads to being named one of the world’s top ten cities for foodies, the most desirable global destination for expats to being ranked among the world’s most picturesque cities.

And the city is showing no signs of showing down anytime soon with an incredible lineup of things to get excited for in 2024 – from hotly anticipated hotels to new restaurants, mega festivals and cool cultural attractions.

For more information, visit euromonitor.com

Images: Getty