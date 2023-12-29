Revised service timings, road closures, and free parking: here’s all you need to know ahead of the weekend…

The UAE announced an official paid holiday for all private sector employees on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2024.

In order for everyone to celebrate the first day of the year, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced revised service timings for its paid parking zones and public transportation services.

Here’s all you need to know:

Free parking

RTA has announced that all public parking spaces will be free of charge on Monday, January 1, 2024. This, however, does not apply to multi-storey parking. Normal paid services will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Public transport

Dubai Metro: The red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will operate starting from 8am on Sunday, December 31 until 12am on Monday, January 2.

Dubai Tram: The tram will be in service from 9am on Sunday, December 31 until 1am on Tuesday, January 2.

Dubai Buses: Metro link buses will synchronised with Metro timings.

The following two routes will be redirected from Friday December 29 2023 to Monday 1 January 2024 only: Route (E100) will start from Ibn Battuta Station to Abu Dhabi, and Route (E102) will start from Ibn Battuta Station to Musaffah Community.

For intercity bus routes, water bus, abra, Dubai Ferry and water taxis timings over New Year’s Eve holiday, visit this link here.

RTA Centres

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed Monday, January 1, 2024. Services will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Service provider centres (technical testing centres) will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024. Services will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA Headquarters will continue as usual.

For more information visit: rta.ae

Road closures

The RTA has also released a traffic plan for New Year’s Eve in Dubai. Here are all the road closures you need to know about.

Taxis

The RTA has announced phased taxi price increases for NYE, please consult our full guide for more details.

Images: RTA