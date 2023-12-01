We’re already mentally checking-in…

There’s no shortage of luxury stays across the emirates, from villas dotted across the desert to beach retreats of the finest pedigree. But there’s plenty more to come, with the idyllic shores of the UAE serving as the perfect spot to develop some wow-worthy private island pads.

Here’s 3 private island resorts you’ll soon be able to check-in to in the UAE.

Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Abu Dhabi

LXR Hotels & Resorts – the luxury independents arm of Hilton Hotels – is set to transform Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi into a breathtaking resort complete with a stunning golf course. Expected to open in 2025, Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts has been designed to draw inspiration from the destination, with 80 expansive villas set between the beach and flanking the waters edge. Three swimming pools, tennis and paddle courts and an elegant spa give a strong wellbeing element, while for foodies, the island will feature two signature restaurants, two bars and an exclusive beach club. A kids’ club, splash pad, and children’s pool will cater to families looking for an idyllic island escape.

Ramhan Island, Abu Dhabi

Located just to the east of Jubail Island, plans have been unveiled to transform Abu Dhabi’s Ramhan Island into a sought-after private island destination for both residents and holiday makers. The island’s vital statistics include plans for 1,800 villas; a 120-key luxury hotel; 900 marina apartment residencies; a 1.7km retail store parade; 120 marina berths; there will be a wellness hub, restaurants, a beach bar on the community beach; green spaces; running tracks; nursery; mosque; school and more. Among the more wow-worthy features, there will be a collection of floating villas that invite guests to enjoy dreamy overwater living, with open sea views and adjacent sand bar. In addition to all the luxury amenities near by (including an infinity pool, wellness centre and fine dining options) — it’ll all still sit just an energetic stone’s throw away from the mainland of Abu Dhabi. An opening date has not been confirmed.

Zuha Island, Dubai

The creators of Abu Dhabi’s jaw-dropping Zaya Nurai Island are turning their attention to new shores in Dubai. We’re already mentally checking-in to Zuha Island, a dazzling new private island resort currently under construction at the World Islands. The Zuha resort will open in the summer of 2025, and features 70 resort villas perched on the ocean edge, many of which will come complete with their own private pools. Guests will benefit from treatments at a serene spa and healing centre, and will also enjoy access to a central swimming pool. To keep stomachs satisfied, an all-day dining restaurant, a ceviche bar and a chic beach club are all part of the plan for Zuha Island.

