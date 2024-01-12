12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend: Jan 19 to 21

Need a bit of inspo?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like an epic family-friendly sports festival, foodie pop-ups, a local farmers market, Dubai’s first ever Burj2Burj half marathon, children’s workshops, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, January 19

See Ed Sheeran live

Global megastar and British crooner Ed Sheeran is making his way to Dubai to serenade us all for two exclusive nights as part of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour. All set to perform at The Sevens Stadium on January 19 and 20, the musician will take the stage with tour guest Calum Scott.

Ed Sheeran, The Sevens Stadium, Jan 19 and 20, doors open at 4pm, show starts at 8pm, from Dhs495. platinumlist.net

Visit the Dubai Desert Classic for free

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic returns to Emirates Golf Club, complete with its biggest and best range of entertainment and hospitality to date. Of course, there’ll be plenty of golf, too. General admission is free. With major attractions on the course at Emirates Golf Club, and off it in the family-friendly Tournament Town, there is plenty to attract both sports fans and casual observers from January 18 to 21.

Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah 3, Dubai, Jan 18 to 21, general admission free, dubaidesertclassic.com

Head to an immersive show

Cirque Du Liban is gearing up to enthrall us with a brand-new circus show in Dubai – a new show concept titled Pluma. It follows a little girl called Pluma with big dreams of flying. The curtains will rise for the first time from January 17 with shows running daily until January 28. Tickets are priced at Dhs95 and can be purchased here.

Pluma, Dubai Festival City Mall – The Big Top, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Jan 17 to 28, from Dhs95. @pluma.show

Saturday, January 20

Visit a local farmers market

Leave indoor grocery shopping for the summer months and make the most of the great weather by taking a morning stroll around the new local farmers market. Now up and running at Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue on Saturdays, The Farmer’s Market is a great way to stock up on fresh (affordable) local produce and the perfect way to spend a casual Saturday morning with family.

Main Lane, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Saturdays 8am to 1pm. alserkal.online

Get moving

Heading to the beach this weekend? Homegrown fitness boutique Crank is back hosting their popular Ride class at Salt, Kite Beach. Join in the 45-minute class on Saturday at 7am and 8am. Pedal through heavy climbs and saddle up for powerful sprints in the signature full-body workout. Crank has got you sorted with workout equipment, silent disco headsets and pure good vibes; getting your full body workout done bright and early.

Crank, SALT, Kite Beach. Saturdays, 7am and 8am. Dhs80 for first timers, Dhs130 for per class. crank-fit.com

Celebrate all things Greek

Looking to try somewhere a bit different to your usual weekend haunt? Head to DIFC’s Athenian-inspired restaurant Avli by tashas for a unique chef collaboration between head chef Vlassia Anagnostou and visiting Nomad Chef Andreas Lagos. For the first Athenian Lunch of 2024, the menu will showcase authentic Greek flavours unique to the capital with a focus of vegan and vegetarian offerings. Experience the true essence of Greek hospitality from 1pm to 5pm with live music, a delicious lunch buffet, a la carte menu, and even a ‘Greek Bakaliko’ where you can shop chef Vlassia’s homemade jams, preserves, and chutneys to take home.

Avli by tashas, Gate Village, DIFC. Biweekly on Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm. Dhs400 for soft, Dhs520 for house, Dhs650 for premium. avlibytashas.com

Take part in a fun run

Keeping on track of those fitness resolutions doesn’t have to be boring… The Bubble Run returns to Dubai this Saturday, January 20, this time taking place at Expo City. For those who aren’t familiar, the Bubble Run is a non-competitive run that is open to everyone. This time around, the run will navigate through Expo City with two courses of 4km and 8km to choose from, with multiple bubble zones. The best part? Participants of the run will end up being covered head to toe with foam exploding from giant cannons. Besides this, runners can expect all kinds of family-friendly entertainment and all racers will receive a medal and a goodie bag with gifts.

Bubble Run, Expo City Dubai, Saturday, January 20, Dhs35 to Dhs185. @bubblerunuae / premieronline.com Start the weekend right The newest hotel on the edge of JLT, SO/ Uptown invites guests to make a splash at its Lazuli pool. Flanked by loungers and cabanas and complete with a swim-up bar at the centre, it’s a stylish spot for an urban daycation. On Saturdays, Lazuli has teamed up with HRMNY and Mixed Feelings to bring the party vibes with a roster of international DJs. The pool day costs Dhs200 per person, with it all back to spend on Lazuli’s menu of poolside bites and beverages. Lazuli, SO/ Uptown, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 10am to 7pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 820 8888. so-hotels.com

Sunday, January 21

Try new flavours

Miss Lily’s Jerk Shack is taking over Nomad Day Bar at the 25hours Hotel this Sunday. From 2pm to 9pm, foodies and reggae enthusiasts can dance along to DJ Crown Prince and savour iconic dishes including the Yardstyle jerk chicken, curry goat, BBQ chicken wings, and Miss Lily’s cheeseburger. The best part? Entry is free.

Nomad Day Bar, 25hours Hotel, One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. @25hourshoteldubai

Take the little ones

Turn your family breakfast into a fun action-packed morning with children’s cooking classes at Sfumato. Start your day with a delicious breakfast while the little ones head into the kitchen to cook up tasty treats including cookies and cupcakes. The weekly workshop is priced at Dhs75 per child and takes place every Sunday from 11am to 1pm. Booking is required.

Sfumato, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay. Tel: (0)58 101 5649 sfumatodxb.com

Prioritise self-care

De-stress and rejuvenate this stunning new ancient Egyptian temple-inspired beauty sanctuary that fuses ancient remedies with bespoke luxury treatments. From sound healing to Shirodhara, there’s plenty of rituals to choose from, carefully curated to harmonize your body, mind, and spirit.

Maison Nefertari, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Daily 10am to 8pm. Tel:(0)50 189 894. @maisonnefertari

Lace up for the Burj2Burj

Lace up your kicks and prepare to break a sweat: there’s a new half marathon landing in Dubai this Sunday. The Burj2Burj run will take budding athletes across a scenic – and somewhat sweat-inducing – 21.1km route that starts at the iconic Burj Al Arab and concludes at the Burj Khalifa. There will be water, medical and comfort points along the way, as well as activations, live DJ sets, challenges, and plenty of spots for your nearest and dearest to cheer you on from the sidelines. Anyone is invited to take part, with separate categories and prizes for experienced runners that qualify for the elite mens and elite women’s categories.

Burj2Burj Half Marathon, registration from 4am, race from 6am, Sunday January 21, 2024, from Dhs160. burj2burj.com

Images: Social/Provided/Getty