2024 is alive and thriving and there are plenty of incredible things to look forward to in Dubai this February. No matter your plans for the month of love we have got you covered. From fitness challenges to Chinese New Year, Dubai is making sure that February 2024 is full of incredible things to look forward to.

Here are 15 things to look forward to in Dubai this February 2024

Get your steps in with the M1 Run

When: February 10

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the M1 Run, a vertical race that takes you from the ground floor to the 43rd floor of Media One Hotel. This year the hotel will also be donating 100 per cent of the profits to Al Jalila Foundation, with entry priced at Dhs150 per person, or Dhs500 for four.

Media One Hotel, Media City, Feb 10, Dhs150 per person. hopasports.com

Major nostalgia at Rewind Festival

When: March 1 and 2

Don your best double denim: The sellout Rewind Festival returns to Bla Bla with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists. Expect to sing along to the cheesiest hits from Wet Wet Wet, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, and returning for a second time, Heather Small. Tickets start from Dhs399.

Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Fri and Sat, Mar 1 and 2, tickets from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae @blabladubai @rewindfestdxb

Marvelling at the mainstage

When: January 25 to February 4

Ever wanted to see your favourite superhero’s in person? This is your ultimate opportunity because Marvel Universe Live will be taking on the Coca-Cola Arena for an iconic hero v villain battle. Tickets start from Dhs165. platinumlist.net

Coca-Cola Arena, multiple timings between Jan 25 and Feb 4, 2024, priced from Dhs165. coca-cola-arena.com

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon

When: February 9 to 11

Hutong Dubai invites diners to indulge in an elevated Chinese New Year experience. Savour artful creations such as lobster lao he, the intricate Chinese New Year dim sum platter and the famous flaming Peking duck. Tuck into a brunch featuring live DJ beats, Dragon Shows, and live calligraphy.

Hutong, Gate Avenue, DIFC, February 9 to 11 Tel: (0)4 220 0868 @hutongdubai

Take a trip to Paris at a cabaret evening brunch

When: Every Tuesday

The fabulous French restaurant Josette has added a Tuesday evening brunch to its roster of reasons to visit. Complete with all the signature fanfare of this spectacular restaurant, the glamorous evening brunch pairs a set menu with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment. Packages start from Dhs450.

Josette, ICD Brookfield Place, ever Tuesday evening from rom 7pm to 10pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs600 house, Dhs850 Champagne Josette.com

Alive and Kicking at the Coca Cola Arena

When: February 27

Glaswegian rock band Simple Minds will headline the Coca-Cola Arena on February 27. You may remember them from such hits as Alive and Kicking, Belfast Child and of course their biggest hit, Don’t You (Forget About Me), which was used as the opening credit track to the seminal era-defining movie, The Breakfast Club.

Simple Minds at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, February 27, tickets from Dhs195 coca-cola-arena.com

Check out a brand-new iteration of Asia Asia

When: Throughout February

If, like us, you’re big fans of Asia Asia, you’ll be excited to learn that the pan-Asian hotspot has expanded onto the Palm. The new iteration is dressed in the same sultry and glamorous décor as its sister restaurants in Business bay and Dubai Marina, and this time comes with panoramic Palm views from the terrace.

Asia Asia, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah @asiaasiauae

Time to get LIT (Fest)

When: February 1 to 6

Now in its 16th edition the Emirates Festival of Literature will bring some of the world’s greatest writers, creators and thought leaders to the InterContinental Hotel Festival City this month. Hear from your favourite authors, get inspired at workshops, and see the spotlight shine on the next-generation of authors.

Emirates Lit Fest, InterContinental Hotel, Festival City February 1 to 6. emirateslitfest.com

Get bendy in the desert

When: February 17

Mleiha Archaeological Centre is adding a roster of new wellness experiences, with the next yoga camp taking place on February 17. Choose between sunset yoga (Dhs600) or the overnight yoga (Dhs800) , both of which come with a grounding yoga session, stargazing and dinner in the dunes. Overnight yoga also includes a stay and breakfast the next morning.

Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Al Khatim, Sharjah, February 17, from Dhs600. @discovermleiha

A G(u)ilded Sunday roast

When: Every Sunday

There’s nothing quite like a hearty Sunday lunch and glass of red. You can now get your roast dinner fix at DIFC’s stunning brasserie, The Guild, from 12pm to 4pm every Sunday. We’re talking Yorkshire puds, honey glazed parsnips, cauliflower cheese and your choice of meat. It’s washed down with sips from the roaming mimosa and bloody Mary trolley.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 per person @theguilddubai

A festival field day

When: February 15 t0 18

This February 2024 we can all look forward to Dubai’s first four day festival. The four-day festival has a long and coveted list of performers hitting the stage. In the DJ world, we have some incredible artists including the likes of Major Lazer, Hardwell, Don Diablo, Armin Van Buuren and more. If hip-hop and pop are more your vibe – don’t worry because confirmed so far are the hit makers: Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding and G-Eazy. Also recently added to the lineup is none other than Korean rap sensation, Psy.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, from Dhs300. untold.ae

We can keep it classy

When: February 1 to 15 On February 1, the InClassica International Music Festival makes its return to the UAE and will run for 15 days bringing a dose of classical music to Dubai. During the festival, budding young talent will come together with some of the world’s most established musicians who have dedicated themselves passionately to the craft. The opening concert begins with Berlin Symphony Orchestra alongside South Korean pianist, Yeol Eum Son.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 1 to 15, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com, inclassica.com

The Phantom of The Opera

When: February 22 to March 10

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sensational and spellbinding musical, The Phantom of the Opera returns to Dubai Opera in February. Based on the novel by French journalist and mystery writer Gaston Leroux, the show tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, before becoming enraptured by the talents of a young soprano, Christine. Having lured her in as his protégé, the phantom falls madly in love, then descends into jealous madness upon learning of Christine’s love affair with the opera’s patron, Raoul. What follows is certainly not an exercise in understatement – with huge operatic numbers, a full corps de ballet, a dramatic unmasking of the disfigured ghost of the opera house and even a famous crashing chandelier, Phantom is as overblown and dramatic as its name might suggest.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 22 to Mar 10, from Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 440 8888,dubaiopera.com

Taste of Dubai

When: February 23

One of the highlights of our winter calendar, Taste of Dubai returns from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25. Taking over Skydive Dubai in Dubai Marina, the food festival is bringing together an expected 25,000 foodies across the three days.

Taste of Dubai, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina. Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25, doors open from 12pm. Tickets from Dhs55. dubai.platinumlist.net

We all have a little bit of a nerdy side

When: February 2 t0 4

Pop culture fans, be prepared to be blown away as pop culture convention PopCon is making its way to Dubai in February with some exciting international guests and interactive entertainment. Taking place at Skydive Dubai this year you can expect the likes of Aryan Simhadri from Cheaper by The Dozen and Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Peter Gadoit from Supergirl and Queen of the South. Tickets start from Dhs145 per day, or a three day pass will cost Dhs300.

PopCon, Skydive Dubai, Al Seyahi street, Dubai Marina, Feb 2 to Feb 4 from 10am, tickets from Dhs145. popcon.com

