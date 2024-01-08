Plans for the week, sorted…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty from checking out a cool film festival to an evening brunch, indulging in an afternoon tea and more…

Here are 8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week:

Monday, January 22

Fuel your excitement with the ‘Need for Speed’ at this cool film festival

Fan of the movies? Book a seat or two for Roxy’s cool film festival featuring iconic heart-racing films. Running until January 28, expect a mix of classic and new films including Top Gun, Ford v Ferrari, Gran Turismo, Rush, Ferrari, Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia, Bollywood action film – Fighter and more. The films screenings take place at Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, Boxpark and Al Khawaneej. Prices for the film start from Dhs36.75 and can be purchased here.

Roxy Cinema, across several venues in Dubai, until Jan 28, prices from Dhs36.75, theroxycinemas.com

Sip on lip-smacking concoctions at the Taste of Agave

Explore the world of agave spirits at the inaugural Agave Festival at 25 Hours Hotel Dubai One Central DIFC. The two-day festival takes place on January 22 and 23 where you can enjoy a range of creative cocktails, mocktails and educational masterclasses. Tickets cost Dhs135 per person for unlimited tastings. Book your tickets here.

MMI Tales of Agave, Nomad Courtyard, 25 Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Dubai, Jann 22 and 23, Dhs135 per person, @MMIDubai

Tuesday, January 23

Book yourself in for an evening brunch at Josette

Who said brunch needs to be limited to the weekend? The fabulous French restaurant found in DIFC has just launched a new Tuesday evening brunch that is complete with all the spectacular fanfare of Josette. The glamorous evening is accompanied by live entertainment too. Don’t forget, going to Josette is an occasion, so dress the part.

Josette, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Tues from 7pm to 10pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs600 house, Dhs850 champagne. @josettedubai

Tuck into a pocket-friendly business lunch at a new tapas bar

Ordering lunch in to the office could sometimes be pricy. Take a break from the office and head for the (Dubai) Hills, to the all-new Indian tapas bar, Revelry. You can enjoy a business lunch here for just Dhs59 where you can enjoy two starters and a main course. You can add on a side for an additional Dhs10, and a dessert for Dhs12. What a great deal!

Revelry, Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 1, Dubai Hills, business lunch Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0)52 143 2426, revelrydxb.com

Wednesday, January 24

Soak in the vibes at sunset at Nuska Beach

This beautiful beachfront restaurant offers up a great way to enjoy the cool weather and the gorgeous sunset. From 4pm to 10.30pm, throughout the week you can enjoy selected bites and drinks for just Dhs45. You’ll be able to enjoy your experience soaking in those gorgeous oceanfront views as the sun goes down.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, daily 4pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Explore the spice route during this afternoon tea experience at Shai Salon

Flip through the pages of history with the newly-launched Heritage Afternoon Tea at Shai Salon in Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. Your experience will trace you through the enthralling origins of tea and coffee culture along the intricate sea-and-land spice routes that once united the East and West. You will make your way through Indonesia, India, France and Italy, and you can savour in additional delicacies on the menu. The journey will cost you Dhs240 per person, or Dhs420 for two.

Shai Salon, Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, daily 3pm to 7pm, Dhs240 per person or Dhs420 for two, Tel: (0)4 270 7805. @shai_salon

Thursday, January 25

Be enchanted at The Little Prince

An imaginative adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless classic, The Little Prince is heading to Dubai this week. Taking place from January 25 to 28, witness an enchanting and mesmerising stage musical adaptation of de Saint-Exupéry’s masterpiece. Le Petit Prince, or The Little Prince, follows an aviator who gets lost in the desert after a plane crash. He encounters a young prince and decides to join him and visit various planets, including Earth, to help him find his lost sheep. Read more here.

Le Petit Prince, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Jan 26 to 28, tickets from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Unleash your inner ninja at OliOli

A fun immersive adventure awaits at OliOli you and your little ones are sure to enjoy. Designed by the LEGO brand, you will explore the captivating world of Ninjago, equipping yourself with the essential tools as you go on a daring mission to save the dragons – using your ninja moves, of course. The course will teach your kids to enhance their building capabilities, learn to overcome obstacles that stand in their way, teach them problem-solving skills, and how to work with others. Ticket are included in the standard plus tickets to OliOli which cost Dhs149 for one adult and one child.

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai, until Feb 18, Dhs149 for one adult and one child, Tel:(0)4 702 7300. olioli.ae