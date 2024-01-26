The 15-time Grammy Award winner will set the stage on fire…

Major music news for all the music fans out there – American singer, songwriter, producer and certified queen Alicia Keys is coming to Abu Dhabi this February. One of the biggest, most best-selling artists in the world, she will be performing in the capital as part of Saadiyat Nights, the three-month open-air musical event series.

Keys will take to the stage on February 17 to belt out some of her greatest hits, including smash success tracks like Girl On Fire, If I Ain’t Got You, Fallin and No One, enthralling audiences alongside a long list of insanely popular performers and music men like Sting, Tom Jones, John Legend and the soon to make an appearance Andrea Bocelli.

Tickets and things

You can purchase your tickets on ticketmaster.ae, with tickets prices starting at Dhs295 for the Bronze category. The Silver is priced at Dhs425, the Gold at Dhs625 and the top-of-the-tier, premium Platinum tickets are priced at Dhs1,295.

Names of the game

It was none other than Mariah Carey who opened the series as the very first star performer to come to the purpose built stage on the magical Saadiyat Island for an unforgettable night on January 6. Next, Iranian musician Googoosh performed on January 20.

Lebanese multi-award musician Magida Al Roumi has also been announced for February 10, with her message of the transformative power of music just about guaranteeing an enchanting evening on Saadiyat Island. In March, Sir Tom Jones will perform on March 1, while John Legend will wow crowds in the capital the following night, in what is an Abu Dhabi live music fiesta packed with stars, under the stars.

More at Saadiyat Nights

While at the festival, you can sample a huge array of food and beverage options, with outlets under the stars sorted for you. Casual dining options include Aptitude Home and Bakery, international cuisine available at Saadiyat Nights restaurant, and a selection of beverage options at Espresso Lab, To the Moon and Back, and Iris.

More exciting announcements coming your way very soon…

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 17, from Dhs295, ticketmaster.ae

Images: Supplied