It will be the longest dining table in the city…

If you like a dinner party, you’ll love this. Pierchic, the award-winning Italian haunt perched atop Jumeirah Al Qasr‘s private pier, will be home to the longest dining table in the city on Friday, March 8.

Dinner guests will be able to pull up a seat and be hosted by Pierchic’s very own Chef Beatrice Segoni and her equally talented son, Chef Luca Crostelli, slated to helm the newly opened Cala Vista at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam.

The mother-and-son duo will be presenting a menu of culinary excellence laden with luxury, complemented by sweeping views of the stunning Arabian Gulf.

It doesn’t get more exclusive than this, with a limited availability of just 100 guests, so get those bookings in. The experience is priced at Dhs700 per person.

What’s On the menu?

The evening will begin with a champagne reception at 6.30pm, just as the Dubai sun starts to set followed by a five-course dinner at 7.30pm.

On the menu, we have carpaccio di manzo, followed by a delectable course of tortelloni alla norma. The next courses include risotto all’astice with lobster ragout, filetto di manzo & datteri, perfectly complemented by the richness of parsnip date chutney and baby carrots. To finish everything off on a sweet note, we have the tiramisu.

On the night, you’ll have music entertainment by the ensemble, The Youngers Band who will serenade you with soulful melodies as you tuck into the various courses during the night.

Bits to remember

Reservations are a must to reserve your spot for this exquisite evening, so make sure to get one at sevenrooms.com as the restaurant will arrange seating based on the reservations.

Arrival is at 6.30pm and the seated dinner will begin at 7.30pm. Because the design features a singular table seating 100 guests at once, late arrivals will have to join in on whichever course is being served at the time.

Visit jumeirah.com or call (800) 323 232 for more information.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, Fri, Mar 8, 6.30pm, Dhs700 per person. Tel: (800) 323 232, @pierchicdubai

Images: Supplied