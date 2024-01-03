It’s that time of the year again…

Vintage car enthusiasts – this one’s for you. The Grand Picnic is returning to Al Safa Park for a fourth year and in the entertainment hamper this year is an impressive collection of rare sports cars, trucks, and motorcycles, which will be displayed right there on the grass. All you have to do is pack a picnic of your favourite things and head over.

This exhibition of more than 1,500 classic vehicles, brought to you by Flat12, invites families to gather a crowd and have a unique alfresco meal surrounded by an array of automotive wonders. Dress up in vintage garb and participate in the spirit of community.

At the event, expect to find a rich variety of family-friendly activities, including activations by iconic car brands like Ferrari and Lamborghini. A live band will be performing throughout the day and for those without a prepared picnic, you’ll find food pop-ups from renowned food vendors such as GOAT Burgers, Ugly Noodles, Lit Pizza, Dubai Food Babes, Temple Ice Cream, Acai Berry The Groto, and, of course, the Flat12 Cafe.

What if I have a sweet ride?

If you’ve got one of those rare, classic cars or motorcycles yourself, you can register your ride to display at the exhibition. The rules are simple. The vehicle must be one of the rarest in the GCC and you need to register the vehicle online at thegrandpicnic.ae to obtain a pass that will let you display at the park.

Once you register and your car is approved, you’ll pay a charge of Dhs200 and you’re all set. Bear in mind – cars that don’t have a pass will not be allowed to participate.

The Grand Picnic will be held at Al Safa Park on Sunday, January 21, from 10am to 6pm. Entry to the event is free and entry into the park costs only Dhs5, tickets for which you can buy online. For more information, visit thegrandpicnic.ae.

The Grand Picnic, Al Safa Park, Sun, Jan 21, thegrandpicnic.ae.

Images: Supplied