The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like an epic dance festival in the desert, a brand new hotel opening, workshops, Palestinian film festival, foodie pop-ups, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, February 2

Try something new

Located in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, 3Fils is an independently owned, unflashy, unlicensed, super-casual, no-reservations spot that also happens to serve delicious Japanese food. This month, there’s five new dishes to try on the menu for a limited time only. For the adventurous foodies, there’s jellyfish ceviche (Dhs58) made with cured moon jellyfish from China marinaded in aji amarillo leche de tigre and topped with thin slices of rausu kombu, a seaweed from Hokkaido, and crispy sweet potato strings. Meat lovers can try the foie-gyu (Dhs99) which is a comforting bowl of sushi rice with two chargrilled Mayura signature 9+ Wagyu kebab skewers and slices of torched foie gras. Other dishes include charcoal oysters, duck noodle soup, and salmon nori tempura.

3Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, daily 12pm to 11.30pm, walk-in only. Tel: (04) 333 4003. 3fils.com

Get your spidey-senses tingling

Avengers… assemble! Marvel Universe LIVE has officially landed in Dubai! Don’t miss the action-packed stunt show featuring all your favourite superheroes (and super villains) as the Guardians of the Galaxy crew join the Avengers on a grand adventure battle against Loki. With over 42 performers and over 100 different costumes, little ones will be in awe as they watch their favourite heroes live in action, from Spider-Man’s dynamic aerial stunts to Captain America’s daring motorcycle skills. Ticket prices start from Dhs165.

Marvel Universe LIVE, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Jan 31 to Feb 4, 2024, from Dhs165. coca-cola-arena.com.

Meet your favourite authors at Emirates Lit Fest

Bibliophiles, this one’s for you… Now in its 16th edition the Emirates Festival of Literature will bring some of the world’s greatest writers, creators and thought leaders to the InterContinental Hotel Festival City this month. Hear from your favourite authors, get inspired at workshops, and see the spotlight shine on the next-generation of authors. From free lectures to live performances, fun games and delicious food options, there’s plenty to do for the whole family. Plus for families with tiny bookworms, LitFest Families will be packed with some of the finest children’s storytellers and illustrators from across the UAE. Tickets are available on the official website here.

Emirates Lit Fest, InterContinental Hotel, Festival City February 1 to 6. emirateslitfest.com

Head to an epic dance festival in the desert

Taking over The Dunes resort from Friday February 2 to Saturday February 3, Desert Groove in Ras Al Khaimah will boast two stages, pumping out 12-hours of music each day, from 4pm to 4am. Expect to see the likes of internationally-renowned DJ Acid Pauli and French producer Viken Armen, and local acts including Dish Dash, Baloo, Gypsyfunk, as well as groove fashion and art bazaar, holistic activities, and delicious food trucks.

Desert Groove, The Dunes, Al Wadi Desert, Ras Al Khaimah, Friday February 2 to Saturday February 3. @GrooveOnTheGrass Tickets: rak.platinumlist.net

Saturday, February 3

Learn how to make Palestinian shushbarak

Haya’s Kitchen, paying “tribute to Palestine, tetas and tradition” is back at Alserkal Avenue’s cool cafe, Kave, this weekend for a foodie workshop and a communal breakfast. The shushbarak making workshop is taking place this Saturday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. A childhood favourite and winter comfort food among Palestinians, shushbarak are little dumplings filled with spiced meat in a warm yoghurt sauce with tons of garlic and coriander. After the workshop, everyone will sit down to enjoy Haya’s homemade shushbarak with vermicelli rice.

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

Check out a new steakhouse in a hidden garden

Homegrown 71 Steak & Grill is heating up Dubai’s dining scene with its inventive approach to fire-based cooking. Located in Emirates Towers Gardens, just a stone’s throw away from DIFC, the gorgeous alfresco restaurant is surrounded by trees, greenery, and peacocks roaming free. Showcasing the chef’s Colombian roots, the coffee-spiced steak served with gratin potatoes (Dhs92) is pure comfort while the sticky lamb ribs (Dhs64) are a must-try. If steak isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other options including smoked octopus (Dhs89), NY brisket-style sandwich (Dhs78), Wagyu short rib burger (Dhs96), and chicken sticky rice (Dhs68).

71 Steak & Grill, Peacock Park, Emirates Towers Gardens, Dubai. January 26 to April 30, Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 12am. Tel:(0)58 662 6271. @71steakandgrill

Party on the sand

Dubai’s hot new day-to-night destination Be Beach has already been welcoming a line-up of international artists to its shores every Saturday, and it’s set to continue… This Saturday, French house DJ and producer Sébastien Léger and Miami-based Apache will be taking to the decks for an epic sunset and after-dark party in the sand. Entry is free for ladies and Dhs150 for men.

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina. Doors open at 6pm. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdx

Say hello to Dubai’s first Dorchester hotel

Out of the many anticipated hotel openings, The Lana by the Dorchester Collection, a stunning 30-storey tower located on the waterfront of Dubai Canal, has certainly piqued our interest. And, as of February 1, the city’s first Dorchester hotel is officially open to guests. The hotel’s facilities include a wellness centre with a gym and spa, a garden lounge, and an alluring rooftop scene that transforms from a stunning pool with views of the city during the day to a lively lounge bar at night. Room rates start from Dhs3,900 per night.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection Business Bay, Dubai. dorchestercollection.com

Sunday, February 4

Experience a world-class massage

The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental is welcoming France’s Best Masseur 2016, acclaimed wellness designer and personal trainer, Jimmy Jarnet for his first Dubai residency from February 1 to February 18. During the unique massage experience, Jimmy uses a unique combination of free-flowing rhythmical massage movements, stretching, breathwork and supportive guidance to promote mind and body symbiosis and release all heaviness and tension.

The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental, Dubai. Feb 1 to Feb 18. From Dhs1,600 for 55 minutes. Tel:(0)4 777 2243. @mo_jumiera / mandarinoriental.com

Go on a picturesque bike ride

Cycle or run along the stunning Meydan track in Dubai overlooking the iconic skyline. You can hire hybrid bikes from Dhs50 per hour and Dhs80 for two hours, or road bikes from Dhs70 and Dhs99 for two hours. All bike rentals come with a helmet, light, bottle holder and phone holder. The rental store and café is open from 5am to 11pm daily.

Meydan Dubai, from Dhs50 per hour. Daily 5am to 11pm.@loopdxb

Don’t miss the biggest Palestinian film festival

Attention cinephiles – The Reel Palestine Film Festival is back for a 10th edition, taking place from January 26 to February 4. Brought to you by Cinema Akil, Reel Palestine Film Festival is a celebration of Palestinian stories told for the silver screen and this season will be all about the resilience, struggles, and triumphs of the Palestinian experience.

cinemaakil.com / @reelpalestine

Try a Michelin Star Sunday roast

… at none other than Dinner by Heston. The iconic Atlantis The Royal medieval British restaurant received a Michelin star within months of opening and this weekend will launch its first-ever Sunday roast. For Dhs495 for three courses, guests can try the signature creations such as the Meat Fruit, a silky and rich chicken liver parfait disguised as a mandarin, served with perfectly charred bread and the Tipsy Cake, warm buttery brioche buns served with the signature caramelised spit roast pineapple, you won’t want to share.

Dinner by Heston, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Sundays from 12pm to 3pm. Dhs495. Tel: (0)4 426 2444 atlantis.com

