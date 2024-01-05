Save the dates…

Attention cinephiles – The Reel Palestine Film Festival is returning to Dubai this month and the we’re already buzzing for what’s to come. The annual festival will be making a comeback for a 10th edition, and will take place from January 26 to February 4, coinciding with Quoz Arts Fest.

Brought to you by resident alternative cinema champion Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue, Reel Palestine Film Festival is a celebration of Palestinian stories told for the silver screen and has been shining the spotlight on the hidden tales of the Palestinian people for 10 seasons now.

The festival screens alternative and independent films, giving local and regional talent a platform to showcase their work and garner an audience. More details about the program will be released soon, so watch this space for all the updates.

Expanding horizons

It’s the perfect experience for not just all the lovers of good film and cinema, but also those of us who are looking to learn more about Palestine, its people and its cause, especially in light of the ongoing happenings in Gaza. The festival will raise awareness and enable the audience to educate themselves.

Cinema Akil in 25hours, the art house’s newest seasonal outpost, has been screening celebrations of Palestinian pop culture and Black history and empowerment in the first stint of programming, as part of the cinema’s ongoing commitment to being the platform where the untold stories of the region are told loud and proud. That’s another spot to visit to lear more.

Other ways to help

Dialogue and discourse are the best ways to help right now, but there are other ways in Dubai you can contribute as well. For a list of brands and labels donating profits to Gaza, visit here. For more information on donating and volunteering, visit here.

