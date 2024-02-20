20 brilliant things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this March

Making the most of March…

This March, we’re expecting the imminent arrival of the holy month of Ramadan – a time of festivity, celebration and joy. While that in itself is incredibly exciting, there is loads more to look forward to Abu Dhabi this month. Stellar performers, Emirati heritage and foodie goodness – take your pick.

Live it up with La Dolce Diva at Marco’s Italian

Grab your passport to Italy and jet off with your gal pals on Thursdays, at Marco’s Italian at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. From 8pm to 10pm at only Dhs70, you and the ladies will get two hours of unlimited Italian drinks including the bold Negroni and the refreshing Aperol Spritz.

Marco’s Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays, 8pm to 10pm, Dhs70, Tel: (0) 2 654 3238, @marcosabudhabi

Witness musical greatness with Sir Tom Jones

The legend that is Sir Tom Jones will be taking the stage as part of the closing weekend of the magical capital concert series Saadiyat Nights, which has seen the likes of Sting and Alicia Keys perform. Tickets for Tom Jones start at Dhs245 – you don’t want to miss this alfresco gig.

Saadiyat Nights – Sir Tom Jones, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mar 1, tickets from Dhs245, ticketmaster.ae

And some more with John Legend

Another legend (quite literally) John Legend will close out this sparkling weekend the very next day. Legend is no stranger to the desert, having previously performed at the Dubai Jazz Festival, in the Coca-Cola Arena, and more recently, at the fifth anniversary of Louvre Abu Dhabi, in 2022. Tickets start at Dhs295.

Saadiyat Nights – John Legend, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mar 2, tickets from Dhs295, ticketmaster.ae

Catch some classical tunes with André Rieu

Violinist and conductor André Rieu will showcase his classical music talents for one night only at the Etihad Arena as part of his World Tour. Expect to be mesmerised as he leads his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra and international soloists into perfect melodies. Tickets from Dhs215.

André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, , Mar 9, from Dhs215, etihadarena.ae

Tuck into a Sunday Roast at The Director’s Club

A true taste of British culture if you will. Every Sunday, from 1pm to 4pm, sample slow-roasted beef sirloin, herb-marinated leg of lamb or roasted corn-fed chicken, served with gravy and traditional trimmings. Starts at Dhs170 per person for the soft package. Seafood and vegetarian options also available.

The Director’s Club, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs170, Tel: (0) 2 692 7770, @thewbabudhabi

Have Suhoor under the stars at Mijana

Mijana at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, is offering a starlit Suhoor experience, traditional Arabic and regional delights. You can sample the a la carte menu, priced at Dhs200 per person and sample delicious Lebanese delicacies.

Mijana, The Ritz-Carlton, Abu Dhabi, Rawdah, daily in Ramadan, 9pm to 2am, Dhs200 per person, Tel: (0) 2 818 8888, @ritzcarltonabudhabi

The Carpenter’s Daughter by Sheikh Mahmoud El-Tohamy

The Inshad master and ‘Sheikh of Egyptian chanters’ will take to the Louvre Abu Dhabi for a soulful presentation of The Carpenter’s Daughter, a series of famous poems in praise of the Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him. From 9.30pm to 11.30pm. Tickets out soon.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, March 14, 9.30m to 11.30pm, abudhabifestival.ae

Explore Emirati heritage at Souq Al Wahat

Traverse the lanes of Souq Al Wahat in Al Ain to discover honour and heritage – local artisanal creations, musical performances, street artist displays, children’s games and workshops, pony rides, a pop-up cinema and diverse food concepts. Dhs5 for adults, children under 12 go free.

Souq Al Wahat, Al Ain, Sat and Sun till Mar 10, Dhs5 for adults, @souqalwahat

Iftar in style at COYA Abu Dhabi

Prepare for an opulent celebration of Peruvian flavours and tradition at COYA Abu Dhabi. Set against Al Maryah Island’s golden sunset views, the experience includes authentic Peruvian cuisine and a unique COYA spirit. From soup of the day to divine pastel de datiles with appetisers like maki de champiñones and main courses, including arroz Nikkei and grilled salmon with miso.

Four Seasons at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 7.30pm, Dhs239 (food only). Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyabudhabi

Revive Friday brunching at McCafferty’s

McCafferty’s at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island has an exciting Friday brunch, for those of you that are looking to get a head start on your weekend proceedings (who isn’t?). Enjoy three hours of free-flowing beverages and an all-new list of McCafferty’s specials, so you can get in the mood for Saturday and Sunday.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 3pm to 6pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)58 598 3623. @mccaffertysyas

Visit the new Bassam Freiha Art Foundation

The stunning art space is set to open on Monday, March 4, 2024, where art fans can discover rarely seen works of art drawn from private collections locally, regionally and internationally. The whole thing is a philanthropic institution brought to life by established art patron and collector Bassam Said Freiha. The best part – it is free and open to all.

Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, open Mon to Sun 10am to 8pm, Tel: (0)2 642 2338. bfaf.ae

Go to the movies at ‘Movies at the Marina’

Yas Marina is bringing to you an out-of the-box cinematic experience with ‘Movies at the Marina’ – the perfect spot for cinephiles and film lovers to come together and appreciate their favourite flicks at this vibrant waterfront destination. You can choose from a selection of blockbuster movies including favourties and classics like 10 things I hate about you, Moana, Mamma Mia, Spiderman and many more.

Movies at the Marina, Yas Marina, Fri to Sun, Feb 23 to Mar 17, 7.30pm, @yasmarinaabudhabi

Go green at the Mazaara Farm Shop

The Mazaraa Farm Shop is a part cafe, part farm shop and is exactly the kind of farm-to-shelf experience you’d be looking for. Here you can find seasonal produce grown on the land, as well as organic oil and honey from the UAE and you can even go and pick your own on the farm. Other fun activities include feeding the animals, fishing and camel rides, all for a fee of Dhs25 for adults and Dhs15 for children, which gets you entry plus a snack and juice.

Mazaraa Farm Shop, Al Bayha, Abu Dhabi, daily 8am to 8pm. @mazaraashop

Indulge in an Easter brunch at Graphos Social Kitchen

Head over to Graphos Social Kitchen for an indulgent Easter brunch, complete with an extensive buffet spread, live performances by the resident duo band and fun activities for children.The celebration will have an appearance by the Easter bunny who will handover gifts to kids. Kids can also enjoy exciting activities including egg painting and games in the recreation area.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Sun, Mar 31, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, with Dhs345 per person with soft beverages, Tel: (0) 52 547 6318, dineatgraphos@hilton.com

Explore history at Al Ain Palace Museum

This re-instated fort was once home to the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who lived here before moving to Abu Dhabi in 1966. The bedouin-style structure houses a culturally immersive experience of life in the emirate before the discovery of oil, exhibits that give insights into the origin story of the Founding Father, and a room devoted to the Holy Quran including teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), inscribed on the ceiling.

Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Mutawaa, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 7pm daily. Tel: (0)3 711 8388

Soak in the sun at SAL

If you thought Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort (JSI) couldn’t possibly add to its growing line-up of luxurious stunners, think again. Award-winning lifestyle experience SAL has just arrived in the capital, and the second location of this iconic sea-soaked brand in the UAE has just set up shop on Saadiyat.