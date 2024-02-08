Whether you like ’em spicy or mild – everybody has a soft spot for a cheeky chicken tender and chips…

Yes, it might be the go-to order when you’re a kid, but there has definitely been a resurgence in the love for chicken tenders among grown-ups.

For that reason, we have decided to let you in on the best chicken tenders in Dubai. The humble chicken tender is the perfect meal for a hangover cure, an easy dinner at home or just a guilty pleasure on a Friday night.

Here are 10 of the best spots for chicken tenders in Dubai

Alien Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @alien_burger

Now, they are known for their outrageous burgers that feature out-of-this-world coloured buns, such as the black and gold burger, but what you may not have known is that Alien Burger has chicken tenders on the menu (as a side, but it’s there nonetheless). The chicken tenders are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside with a ranch sauce served on the side guaranteed to make you happy you live on planet Earth.

Alien Burger, various locations in Dubai. alienburger.com, @alien_burger

Bonbird

The little sister of the beloved Pickl, Bonbird is quite possibly in our top three spots in Dubai to snag up some chicken tenders. You can choose your preferred spice level, we normally go for chicken salt (just cause it tastes so good.) Choose your sides and your sauces too. But we’ll let you in on a little secret, the chicken sandwich melt is where it’s at. Chicken tenders, on a deliciously soft toasted sandwich, coated in cheese and toped with coleslaw. We cannot get enough of the melt.

BonBird, available in verious locations and on delivery. @bonbird.uae

Raising Cane’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raising Cane’s ME (@raisingcanesme)

Reopened in Dubai, Raising Cane’s takes their chicken tenders very seriously. So seriously in fact they’re the only item on the menu. Well, you can get the tenders in a slider with sauce, but you’re still only really eating chicken tenders. Trust us when we say their sauce is unmatched and their chicken is juicy and delicious.

Raising Cane’s The Beach Mall, Jumeirah Beach Residence, 10am to 4am. raisingcanesme.com

Jailbird

Chicken is the name of the game at Jailbird, and boy do they do chicken well. The chicken tenders come in two options. One is ‘basic’ and straight up paired with their signature sauce, the other is dangerous – coated in a Nashville glaze and not for the faint of heart. They are Spicy with a capital S, but both are utterly delicious.

Jailbird, various locations in Dubai, jailbird.ae, @jailbird.ae

Japang

This delivery-only restaurant is definitely one to add to your Zomato or Deliveroo order. Japang is a GCC brand that provides you with flavourful and delicious fried chicken tenders. They have an array of sauces to choose from to dunk your chicken into but it is pure chicken tender goodness.

Japang, available for delivery around Dubai. @japangofficial

Fryd

Open the bag, pour in the spices, shake and enjoy. Fryd is a fantastic option for flavoured chicken tenders. The options of shakable spices include cajun, BBQ, garlic parmesan and spicy curry all of which add a special zing to the classic chicken tender. You can order the tenders in a box of four or eight and the tenders come with a choice of tantalizing dipping sauces, too.

Fryd, available for delivery in Dubai, @fryd.uae

Dave’s Hot Chicken

A chicken shop we know and love. Having recently opened another branch in Motor City, Dave’s Hot Chicken has our hearts. Endorsed by rapper Drake, these tenders are delicious and absolutely pack a punch in flavour town. It’s one you must try whenever you’re in JBR or Motor City and they’ve also recently opened up for deliveries, so there’s no excuse for not having these tenders. With seven different heat levels, it ensures that everybody is satisfied.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, The Walk JBR and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. @daveshotchickengcc

Slaw

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLAW (@houseofslaw)

One of our faves, Slaw has some absolutely scrumptious burgers to choose from but their chicken tenders are truly some of the best in Dubai. The homegrown brand has five different heat levels for you to choose from for your three-piece chicken tenders. It is served with slawed cucumbers and bread. The restaurant delivers to various locations around Dubai, so you can consider your dinner plans, sorted.

Slaw, various locations in Dubai. @houseofslaw

Salt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A L T (@findsalt)

There is almost always a queue at Salt, and for good reason. While they are typically known for their delicious burgers, the chicken tenders come served as a side but make no mistake, it is definitely one of the best chicken tenders you could possibly tuck into.

Salt, various locations in Dubai, @findsalt

Sides

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sides (@eatsides)

Sides is created by the popular YouTube group – Sidemen, Sides fried chicken comes naked or loaded. You get to choose your flavour and sauces for the naked tenders, while the loaded tenders are served covered in cheese sauce, crispy onions and jalapeños, and your choice of sauce. They also, thankfully, do delivery around the UAE.

Sides, available for order online. @eatsides

Images: Socials and provided