All the new movies you can watch in the cinema this week
Of Marvel’s new films and dogs at operas…
Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new films you can catch in cinemas this week.
Madame Web
Releasing: February 15
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor
Marvel’s newest, highly-anticipated release stars Dakota Johnson in the titular role. Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities, is forced to confront revelations about her past. In the process, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.
The Promised Land
Releasing: February 15
Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Gustav Lindh, Amanda Collin
The story of Ludvig Kahlen who pursued his lifelong dream: To make the heath bring him wealth and honor.
For the little ones…
Dogs At The Opera
Releasing: February 15
Starring: Anna Starshenbaum, Diomid Vinogradov, Garik Kharlamov
Moscow, early 20th century. The stray dog Samson, running away from animal catchers, finds himself in the Bolshoy Theater. So the main character gets acquainted with the dog of the prima ballerina, after which he helps to return the stolen decoration of the hostess.
