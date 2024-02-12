Plans for the week, sorted…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty from soaking in a cool music festival to celebrating Valentine’s Day, getting creative at a paint and grape session, and more…

Here are 8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week:

Monday, February 12

Treat yourself to a day of indulgence

Need a break from reality? Dedicate some time to yourself with a spa session at The M Spa. For just Dhs359, you will get a one-hour Balinese massage, and full access to the pool, steam room and sauna. If you feel energised, you can even hit the gym.

The M Spa, Grand Plaza Movenpick Dubai, Dubai Media City, available daily, Tel: (0)4 525 7720. themspa.ae

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Hakkasan

Hakkasan is celebrating Chinese New Year with a limited-edition menu featuring exclusive new dishes, a festive cocktail and a special dessert created just for the occasion. To keep up with traditions, guests are invited to write their wishes on a red ribbon before tying it to the restaurant’s wall latticing in hopes that they will come true. The eight-course set menu is priced at Dhs788 per person, with a cocktail featuring Belvedere vodka and Campari aperitivo reduction, mixed with yuzu sake, dragon fruit, raspberry and elderflower for Dhs98.

Hakkasan, Atlantis The Palm, Feb 9 to 29, 6pm to 11:45pm, Dhs788, Tel: (0)4 426 0752, @hakkasandubai

Tuesday, February 13

Show off your creative side with a paint and grape session

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day, this paint and grape session will allow you to create some great memories on canvas. Paint a whimsical version of Afremov’s ‘Kiss in the Park’, or channel the spirit of Maxime with flowers. The three-hour session will take place at Chival at La Ville Hotel in Citywalk. It will cost you Dhs390 per person and includes all painting materials, canapes, a pre-sketched canvas, and a choice between two alcoholic sips or four non-alcoholic cocktails. Book your spots here. Dress warm because the event takes place alfresco.

Chival at La Ville Hotel, Citywalk, Dubai, Feb 13, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs390 per person. Tel: (0)58 542 4151. weloveart.com

Tuck into a steak combo for just Dhs99

Mado Turkish Restaurant has a great steak promotion for meat lovers where, for just Dhs99 you can try one of their many steak options. You will get one starter (soups, salads or cold appetisers) paired with one steak. Your steak options include Antrikot steak, Asado steak, Şaşlık Patlıcan and more, prepared according to your temperature of choice. The deal is only valid on Monday and Tuesday after 2pm.

Mado Restaurant, available at Jumeirah 3, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mall and Bluewaters Island, Dubai, avail on Mon and Tues after 2pm, Tel: (0)4 222 2338, @madouae

Wednesday, February 14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai with a red-hued afternoon tea

For a romantic afternoon out with your loved one, consider a romantic Valentine’s Day themed afternoon tea at Godiva Cafe, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR. You and your loved one will enjoy a selection of savoury delights and special sweets such as chocolate-dipped strawberries. You can pair your dainty bites with signature teas and coffees. It will cost you Dhs269 for two. For more suggestions on things to do this Valentine’s Day in Dubai, head here.

Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, 3pm to 6pm on Feb 14, Dhs269 per couple, Tel: (0)4 520 0000. @rixospremiumdubai

Scream ‘howzat’ at a cricketing match

The second second of the DP World ILT20 is currently underway and on February 14 you can catch the qualifying match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament is reaching peak excitement as the teams battle it out for the four play-off spots, culminating in the grand finale on Saturday, February 17 at Dubai International Stadium – The Ring of Fire. If you don’t want to miss it, get your tickets now on tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/ILT20 for a starting price of Dhs20. Matches take place across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Thursday, February 15

Test your knowledge at an engaging quiz

Round up a group of your smartest mates and head on over to Horse & Hound’s engaging Thursday night quiz. Hosted by Jono & Rich from Dubai 92, test your knowledge on a number of topics from sports to arts, culture, film and everything in between. If you’re as smart as you say (or think you are), you will win some great prizes. It’s free entry, but do reserve your spots.

Horse & Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort, 611 Emirates Road, every Thurs from 7:30pm, free entry, Tel: (0)56 545 8391. @horseandhoundpub

Gear up for Untold Romania’s legendary UNTOLD music festival is taking place in Dubai this week. The four-day festival has a long and coveted list of performers hitting the stage. In the DJ world, we have some incredible artists including the likes of Major Lazer, Hardwell, Don Diablo, Armin Van Buuren and more. If hip-hop and pop are more your vibe – don’t worry because confirmed so far are the hit makers: Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding, G-Eazy, and for a uniform dance routine, we will listen to the fun beats from Korean rap sensation, Psy. The whole line-up can be found here. UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. Thurs, Feb 15 to 18, ticket prices from Dhs300. untold.ae