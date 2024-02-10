The directive was issued on Saturday by Sheikh Hamdan…

H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai has issued a directive for all Dubai government employees to work remotely on Monday February 12. The announcement comes as unstable weather is forecast on Sunday February 11 and Monday February 12 across the country.

As per Sheikh Hamdan, all public sector employees in Dubai should work remotely, unless they need to be on-site. The news was carried by state news agency, wam.

Earlier on Saturday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) issued a reminder residents to exercise precaution and take care when out and about during bad weather. Over the last week, the country has witnessed several bouts of rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures. As per the latest forecasts, the weather is set to worsen from tomorrow.

As always, people are advised to adhere to safety protocols, exercise caution when driving, and rely on information from official channels regarding updates.

Image: Getty