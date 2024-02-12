The Emirates School Establishment announced…

Distance learning will be continued into Tuesday, February 13, for all government schools due to the persistent inclement weather conditions across the UAE.

In order to maintain the safety of all students and staff, remote learning will be in place for tomorrow as well per the directives of the Emirates School Establishment.

The update comes as part of the unstable weather conditions predicted in a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology from Sunday, February 11 through to Tuesday, February 13.

The weather so far…

Heavy rain and strong winds have lashed parts of the country over Sunday and Monday, and it is expected that these weather conditions will remain over tomorrow.

Earlier on Saturday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) issued a reminder to residents to exercise precaution and take care when out and about during bad weather.

The UAE has already seen bouts of bad weather and rain over the past week, and this weekend saw it taking a turn for the worse. This weather has also led to a considerable drop in temperatures.

The lowest recorded temperature so far this winter was felt in the sprawling mountains of Jebel Jais earlier this month when temperatures plummeted to a sharp 3.4 degrees celsius.

Safety first

Remote working and learning had been put in place for all government employees for Monday, February 12, as per the directives issued by H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai. All public sector employees in Dubai were instructed to work remotely, unless they needed to be on-site.

A remote day was also announced for the Abu Dhabi government and schools. The announcement applies to Abu Dhabi and the regions of Al Ain and Al Dhafra.



As always, people are advised to adhere to safety protocols, exercise caution when driving, and rely on information from official channels regarding updates. Generally during rainfall, motorists are advised by The National Centre of Meteorology to stay safe on the roads in affected areas. Drivers have been instructed to drive only when necessary, turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced and keep up to date with the forecasts via official channels.

Keep an eye out on the official channels and stay safe out there!

