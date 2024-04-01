Last chance: Here's when these top Ramadan Markets are closing

One of the very many ways to celebrate the Holy Month…

Eid is around the corner, and this means it’s your last chance to enjoy iftars and Ramadan tents and majlises, and all the activities that come during the Holy Month. If you haven’t gotten around to it, you also have approximately two weeks to visit some of the top Ramadan Markets in Dubai.

Packed with plenty of activities for the whole family, inside these Ramadan Markets, you will find plenty of shopping opportunities, food, entertainment and more…

Here are the best Ramadan markets in Dubai you have to visit before it’s too late

Ramadan District 2.0 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Closes on: April 7

Curated by the M2L Concepts, Ramadan District returns for a second season with plenty of shopping opportunities and places to dine. For make-up fans, there’s a Maybelline New York Cafe and a space where you can shop and get a quick makeover. There are games for the little ones and places where they can get creative. Ramadan District 2.0 runs for just 20 days from Friday, March 15 to April 4, 2024. The market will open from 5pm until 2am daily. Entry to Ramadan District is free, but certain activities will require a small fee. The market is so popular that the team decided to extend it until April 7, so go, go go!

Ramadan District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, Dubai, until April 7, daily 5pm to 2am, free entry, Tel: (0)4 370 8909, @ramadan.district

Ramadan Wonder Souk at Global Village Dubai

Closes on: April 9

There’s already so much to do at Global Village Dubai and over Ramadan, there is a Wonder Souk located at the heart of the park. Inside the traditional Emirati market, enjoy melodies from the Arabian Orchestra, shopping experiences and plenty of food options. At Global Village, you can even catch a Ramadan Cannon which will be fired at sunset. Post this, you can enjoy iftar and/or suhoor across the variety of cuisines available at Global Village Dubai. During Ramadan, Global Village Dubai is open from 6pm to 2am.

Global Village, Dubailand, open 6pm to 2am daily, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae