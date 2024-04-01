Last chance: Here's when these top Ramadan Markets are closing
Eid is around the corner, and this means it’s your last chance to enjoy iftars and Ramadan tents and majlises, and all the activities that come during the Holy Month. If you haven’t gotten around to it, you also have approximately two weeks to visit some of the top Ramadan Markets in Dubai.
Packed with plenty of activities for the whole family, inside these Ramadan Markets, you will find plenty of shopping opportunities, food, entertainment and more…
Here are the best Ramadan markets in Dubai you have to visit before it’s too late
Ramadan District 2.0 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Closes on: April 7
Curated by the M2L Concepts, Ramadan District returns for a second season with plenty of shopping opportunities and places to dine. For make-up fans, there’s a Maybelline New York Cafe and a space where you can shop and get a quick makeover. There are games for the little ones and places where they can get creative. Ramadan District 2.0 runs for just 20 days from Friday, March 15 to April 4, 2024. The market will open from 5pm until 2am daily. Entry to Ramadan District is free, but certain activities will require a small fee. The market is so popular that the team decided to extend it until April 7, so go, go go!
Ramadan District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, Dubai, until April 7, daily 5pm to 2am, free entry, Tel: (0)4 370 8909, @ramadan.district
Ramadan Wonder Souk at Global Village Dubai
Closes on: April 9
There’s already so much to do at Global Village Dubai and over Ramadan, there is a Wonder Souk located at the heart of the park. Inside the traditional Emirati market, enjoy melodies from the Arabian Orchestra, shopping experiences and plenty of food options. At Global Village, you can even catch a Ramadan Cannon which will be fired at sunset. Post this, you can enjoy iftar and/or suhoor across the variety of cuisines available at Global Village Dubai. During Ramadan, Global Village Dubai is open from 6pm to 2am.
Global Village, Dubailand, open 6pm to 2am daily, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae
Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai
Closes on: April 14
Now in its second edition, Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai is offering up a host of experiences the whole family will enjoy. UAE residents and visitors will have plenty to look forward to from iftars to suhoors, an artisanal market and more cultural and traditional experiences. Entry to Hai Ramadan is free if you have a booking to an iftar or a suhoor, else it’s Dhs20 per person, and free for children under the age of five. Tickets can be purchased on platinumlist.net. Read more here.
Hai Ramadan, Expo City Dubai, Dubai, throughout Ramadan, expocitydubai.com
City Walk
Closes on: April 15
The Ramadan Market at City Walk hosts kiosks from personalised jewellery stands to home decor, garments and more goods from home-grown heroes. Need to gift someone for Eid? This is the perfect place to pick it up. For more Ramadan-related offers, visit citywalk.ae
City Walk, Al Safa, near Green Planet Dubai, until April 15, free entry, @citywalkdubai