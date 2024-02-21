The Aussie singer-songwriter and rapper will headline at The Coca-Cola Arena in April…

Australian singer-songwriter and rapper, and Justin Bieber protege, The Kid Laroi is set to perform in Dubai for the first time.

Fresh from announcing his long-awaited album, The First Time, which dropped in November, The Kid Laroi will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on April, 19.

Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dhs195.

Despite being just 20 years old, The Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has enjoyed massive success in the music scene over the last three years. He released his debut mixtape in 2020 to critical acclaim in his native Australia, dropping a string of hits that year including So Done and Without You. Then in 2021, his single with friend and mentor Justin Bieber, Stay, saw The Kid Laroi become a name to know in mainstream music.

Several top 10 hits followed, including the emotive Thousand Miles in 2022 and Love Again in 2023.

When he performs at the Coca-Cola Arena this April, fans can expect to hear all these tracks from the Aussie music star, plus hopefully some new material from his debut album, The First Time.

Big gigs at Coca-Cola Arena

Also making their way to the Coca-Cola Arena this year, are some spectacularly big names. We can expect the likes of Khalid coming to the stage on March 8. While American rapper Macklemore will be making his way to Dubai for a stellar night on October 4.

Also making their way to the City Walk stage is none other than the classic group, Boyz II Men – they will grace us with their soulful sounds on April 28. If you’re more into instrumental music, Hans Zimmer will be here, live on May 31.

If you’re more into comedy then fear not because legendary funnyman Kevin Hart will be making his way to the Coca-Cola Arena as well on March 4.

The Kid Laroi, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Friday, April 19, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com

Image: Getty