H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE has allocated US$5 million in aid towards the reconstruction of Gaza, state news agency wam reported on Saturday.

The financial aid will support the efforts of Ms. Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

The announcement comes after H.H Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Sigrid on Friday to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ways to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

Sheikh Abdullah re-emphasised the need for a ceasefire and ensuring humanitarian relief and medical aid reaches the Palestinian people urgently, without any obstacles.

At least 27,238 Palestinian lives have been claimed by the Israel-Gaza war with a further 66,452 wounded. According to the United Nations Satellite Centre, 30 per cent of buildings in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged by Israel.

UAE for Palestine

Since October 7, 2023, the UAE leaders have directed millions worth of humanitarian aid towards helping the Palestinian victims affected by the ongoing crisis, as well as setup the Tarahum for Gaza campaign with the Emirates Red Crescent opening a number of donation sites across the country.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed also set up the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation – a programme set in place to offer on-the-ground support and aid to the civilians of Gaza impacted by the crisis.

So far, the initiatives have included the setup of a fully equipped Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip and the construction of three desalination plants in the Rafah area of Gaza to supply the area with water amid shortages.

The UAE also transported 1,000 injured Palestinian children, along with their families, from the Gaza Strip to UAE hospitals for medical treatment.

