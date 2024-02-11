The announcement applies to Abi Dhabi, Al Aina and Al Dhafra…

Due to severe weather conditions across the UAE, Abu Dhabi has announced remote work and learning for government entities and educational institutions on Monday, February 12, 2024. The strong rains and winds are expected to last in some areas of Abu Dhabi until February 13.

The call to remote working comes after a Dubai directive made on Saturday, February 10, by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai which declares that ‘Dubai government employees to work remotely on Monday, February 12.‘

Due to weather conditions, remote work will be activated across government entities and companies, excluding jobs that require a presence at the workplace, and remote study for all education institutions on Monday 12 February 2024, in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. pic.twitter.com/0vqaTFKN3o — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) February 11, 2024

Following this announcement, UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued a statement instructing private sector companies to allow remote working.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) also issued a similar announcement encouraging private schools, nurseries and universities to offer the option of distance learning on Monday, due to the forecast unpredictable weather.

Take necessary precautions…

According to the National Center for Meteorology, temperatures are expected to drop to 13 degrees in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and as low as 15 degrees in Dubai. The Ministry of Interior also took to social media to urge the public to remain safe and cautious as the country expects rain, thunder and hail – as well as reduced visibility – from Sunday through to Tuesday.

Officials have advised the public to follow announcements from the National Meteorological Center and official sources.

Early in February 2024, temperatures plummeted to a sharp 3.4 degrees Celsius in the mountains of Jebel Jais.

