Don’t pack those umbrellas away just yet…

The National Centre of Meteorology’s latest weather forecast is telling us that the rain may return this next week. That’s right – The NCM has predicted that Sunday and Monday will see a heightened chance of rainfall at different intensities.

According to the weather report, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and there will be a chance of showers of varying intensities in different regions. Temperatures will also become chillier, with a drop in the numbers on Monday, especially in the West.

Sunday, February 24 will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies towards night time, over some coastal and northern areas with a probability of light rainfall by Sunday morning. with an increase in temperatures. On Monday, February 25, the clouds and chance of rainfall will continue, and the air will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Heavy rainfall lashed the country not very long ago, as the country witnessed several bouts of rain and a noticeable temperature drop.

When it rains…

Generally during rainfall, motorists are advised by The National Centre of Meteorology to stay safe on the roads in affected areas. Drivers have been instructed to drive only when necessary, turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced and keep up to date with the forecasts via official channels.

Keep an eye out and stay safe on the roads out there!

