New concepts and Abu Dhabi are such a great combination…

You remember the brilliant guide of newly-opened restaurants we brought you only a few months ago? Yes, this one. 2024 is only a quarter in, and the capital’s already seen these great concepts open their doors. Now, we bring you a list of amazing restaurants that will open soon in Abu Dhabi. Keep your appetites primed.

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard

When: March 29 (Grand Opening)

Abu Dhabi’s newest destination for gourmet French cuisine is just about ready to open its doors to you, at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri’s Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard. We’re mere days away from the opening, and if what we know already is anything to go by, an epicurean journey shaped by the creativity of Chef Isnard will take you on a memorable Michelin-starred ride.

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @bordeaubynicolasisnard

TOTO

When: April 1

Charming Italian concept TOTO, backed by sporting giants Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, has just set up shop on Mamsha Al Saadiyat, and is set to open its doors to you from April 1 onwards. With a flourishing location in Madrid and another due to open soon in Downtown Dubai, this Cinema Paradiso-inspired restaurant serves up traditional Italian flavours across a scintillating menu. Find out more here.

TOTO, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 643 0228. @toto.abudhabi

Eataly

When: April 1

“We’re tired of new Italian restaurants”, said no one ever in the history of mankind. In that spirit, we’re thrilled about the opening of Eataly on April 1 at Al Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi. Get set to explore the unmistakeable flavours and culinary traditions of Italia, where fresh, high-quality ingredients shall lead the way. From cured meats and cheeses to seasonal produce and handcrafted pastas, you can opt for a casual dining experience at their quick-service counters, or enjoy a full dining experience at their sit-down spaces. We’re excited about this one…

Eataly, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, opens April 1. @eatalyarabia

The Catch Seafood Grill

When: April 18 (Grand Opening) The Catch Seafood Grill is set for its grand opening this April in Abu Dhabi, where you can dig in to oceanic delights, the freshest catch and culinary craftsmanship. Love fresh seafood flavours? This one’s for you.

The Catch Seafood Grill, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 884 7724. @thecatchseafoods

Sushi Samba Abu Dhabi

When: April (date TBC)

Sushi Samba is finally coming to the capital, at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. Get set to welcome a flurry of exciting flavours, vibrant colours, energising music and much more at this sensational venue that is inspired by the cultures and cuisines of Japan, Brazil and Peru in a flawless blend. Signature dishes such as the Chilean Seabass anticuchos made with white miso and chives, Asevichado roll, and Japanese doughnuts await.

Sushi Samba, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @sushisambaabudhabi

Antonia (The Galleria Al Maryah Island)

When: TBC

Abu Dhabi’s favourite Italian trattoria is two-venue strong in the capital, and following the opening of their Al Zeina location not too long ago, a third is waiting in the wings. Antonia’s opening at The Galleria Al Maryah Island has been on Italian fare lovers’ radar for a while, and we’re very excited about this impending addition to one of Abu Dhabi’s most in-demand dining, retail and lifestyle destinations.

Antonia, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, opening date TBC. @antonia.uae