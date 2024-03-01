Brew-tiful locations for your next catch-up…

If you’re looking for a nice place for a quick business meeting or somewhere to get the perfect cup of energy with friends, we have the perfect list of coffee shops to check out the next time you’re passing through DIFC or looking for a new hangout spot.

D’lish

Having recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, D’lish is the one-stop shop for a coffee and cake combo. Their selection of cakes and sweet treats is enough to make your mouth water. They stick to their name and who doesn’t love a slice of pistachio or cinnamon cheesecake with their cappuccino?

D’lish, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open daily from 9am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 591 7229, @dlish.ae

EL&N

Since their opening in 2021, EL&N has only flourished here in Dubai with its extremely Instagramable venue and drinks. If you’re looking for an out-of-the-ordinary beverage to sip on while you scroll through your socials this is the place for you. Top tip: Their Turkish delight hot chocolate is not to be missed.

EL&N, Gate Village, DIFC, open Sun to Thur 8am to 12am, Fri and Sat 8am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 770 0222, @elan_cafe

Have

Newly opened in DIFC, Have is one of the chicest open-plan coffee shops. They serve a variety of coffees from the Japanese-style V60 drip brew coffee to a classic iced Spanish latte. Take a seat on the cascading stair-like seating at the shop front while you munch on a croissant and people-watch.

Have, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open daily 8am to 10am, @have.ae

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

While London Dairy is typically known for its delicious ice creams, LDC has a long list of beverages to choose from. Their boastfully named ‘iced smooth operator’ with a combination of cream and milk with not one but two shots of espresso is their signature drink guaranteed to keep you buzzing for the whole day.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, Building 4, Level 2, DIFC, Mon to Sat 7am to 9.30pm, Tel: (0)4 359 7334. @ldckitchen

Lulu and The Beanstalk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The name may sound like a place for your little ones, but Lulu and The Beanstalk is in fact a super hip and art-deco coffee shop that also doubles as a library and a bar. If you’re looking for somewhere to head to that will have a quiet but constant buzz to it, Lulu’s is definitely the place to be. Their drinks menu has all the quintessential coffee options, plus a few cheeky cocktails if you’re up for it.

Lulu & The Beanstalk, ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, open Mon to Thur 9am to 11pm, Fri 9am to 1am, Sat 11sm to 12am, closed on Sun, @lulus.bean

Images: Socials and supplied