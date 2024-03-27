A pretty fun month awaits…

If you want to check out the best things to do in Dubai in April, you’ve come to the right place. This month we will be celebrating Eid Al Fitr which means a long public holiday, but with temperatures rising it also means this is the last chance we have to enjoy some cool outdoor activities before we move indoors over the summer.

Going Global

When: Throughout April

On April 28, we bid a temporary farewell to the popular entertainment destination due to summer. This means you have four full weeks of April to get as much shopping done, eat as much as possible from the pavilions and food stalls, and see all the fabulous attractions.

@globalvillagedubai

Immersive works of art

When: Until April 12

kanvas in Al Khayat Art Avenue is currently showcasing art by the one and only, Kristel Bechara. The exhibition titled A Symphony of Shadows & Light features a number of her eye-catching pieces of art. The show may just be 12 minutes long, but it won’t cost you a single dirham. It’s a must-see exhibition and one you can easily visit if you’re heading to Alserkal Avenue.

@kanvas_Dubai

The art of tatreez

When: April 3

Join a suhoor tatreez workshop at Kave at Alserkal Avenue over Ramadan. Eman, the UAE’s first Tatreez instructor will guide you step by step to create the beloved art. No experience is needed and it’s all open to people of ages. After, you will enjoy suhoor featuring Palestinian dishes.

@kavepeople

Immersive and educational

When: Until April end

The best time to instil creativity is when they are young, and OliOli has plenty of ways to do just that. Running for a limited time, there is a new immersive exhibition at the experimental children’s play museum which the kids will love called WonderScape. It features interactive exhibits from a ball pit with a slide, interactive art, and more. Find out more here.

@olioliuae

Eid Mubarak

When: April 8

Eid Al Fitr is set to be a long weekend for most of us, and there will be plenty of fun activities from fireworks, staycation deals, and more the whole family will enjoy. Make sure you stay tuned to whatson.ae for those confirmed Eid date and the best things to do in the city over the long holiday.

Big LOLs incoming

When: April 12 to 21

The bone-tickling comedy festival is returning to Dubai for a new edition for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, April 12 to 21, and it is going to be bigger and better than before. The comedians will be performing at the Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena – two of the biggest stages in town. Some of the funnymen announced thus far include Gad Elmaleh (April 12 and 13), Kenny Sebastian (April 14), Frank Skinner (April 15), Al Murray (April 16), Chris Distefano (April 16), Amer Zahr (April 17), Zarna Garg (April 18) husband and wife duo Spencer & Vogue (April 19) and Mo Gilligan (April 19). Stay tuned for updates.

Go big at elrow XXL

When: April 13, 2024

The 2024 rendition of elrow XXL will see DJ Fisher taking to the decks at Media City Amphitheatre, promising an electrifying night filled with pulsating beats and high-energy performances. Added to the lineup British DJ and producer Eats Everything. He has many hits under his name including Entrance Song, Get Up, Space Raiders, and U (I Got A Feeling) and more. We can also expect to hear from Arielle Free, De La Swing and Toni Varga.

elrowdubai.com

The name’s Laroi… The Kid Laroi

When: April 19

Australian singer-songwriter and rapper, and Justin Bieber protege, The Kid Laroi is set to perform in Dubai for the first time at the Coca-Cola Arena in April. Despite being just 20 years old, The Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) has enjoyed massive success in the music scene over the last three years. When he performs at the Coca-Cola Arena this April, fans can expect to hear all these tracks from the Aussie music star, plus hopefully some new material from his debut album, The First Time.

coca-cola-arena.com

Crankshafts and Kanduras

When: April 13

See over 200 of the top supercars, muscle cars and classics all in one space is the Kandura Rally in Dubai. Go as snap-happy as you want and you can even refuel at the food trucks and partake in games for an extra spot of fun. It’s free to attend.

@kandurarallydubai

Rush on the Market

When: April 14

Dubai’s beloved Ripe Market is hosting its last community run of the season on April 14 where athletes of all ages and abilities (beginner or expert) can have a go. Sprint across 2.5km or the 5km course with the entire family, or have a go at it yourself on the more strenuous 10km track. Reward after with a shopping treat at the popular weekend bazaar.

@ripemarket

Food, glorious food

When: April 19 to May 12

This citywide culinary celebration returns in April for 23 days where foodies can explore plenty of gastronomic experiences and offers. You can expect to explore a range of international cuisines and unique flavours. Read more here.

Eats, beats and sandy seats

When: April 19 to May 5

Everyone’s favourite dining pop-up, e& Beach Canteen returns to Jumeirah Beach as part of Dubai Food Festival (see above). Besides the endless array of food stalls and trucks, there’s live entertainment and exciting activities. Bring the little ones as they can play to their heart’s content at the kids zone while you sink your toes in the sand.

@dubaieats

90s fever

When: April 20, 2024

Two iconic 90s girl groups, B*Witched and Eternal are heading to Dubai in April bringing their hits to the Dubai Tennis Stadium. Top songs include C’est La Vie, Blame It On The Weatherman and Rollercoaster by B*Witched and I Wanna Be The Only One, Stay and Power of a Woman from Eternal. Get ready to be teleported to the 90s! Tickets on theirishvillage.com start from Dh199.

theirishvillage.com

Taking back the streets

When: April 20 and 21

Offset returns to P7 Arena at Media One Hotel for two jam-packed days of Dubai street culture and the GCC’s most stunning automobiles. Get artsy at the graffiti wall, show off your moves at the dance competition, soak in the adrenaline at the skating and BMX areas and party to the music of live artists and DJs. Get the weekend pass for Dhs75, else it’s Dhs65 per day. Families are also welcome.

@offsetdxb

Learn tips from the CEO of podcasting

When: April 21

The hit thought leader behind The Diary of a CEO podcast is heading to the Coca-Cola Arena to share his wisdom with eager ears. Tickets to Steven Bartlett‘s new series, The Business & Life Speaking Tour start from Dhs250.

@cocacolaarena

Make a stir at this Black Coffee party

When: April 23

The South African DJ returns to WHITE Dubai this month accompanied by German electronic music sensation &ME. The Grammy award winner will spin tracks from albums like Home Brewed, Pieces of Me and Subconsciously, while &ME plays innovative mixes such as What To Do. Prices start from Dhs150.

@whitedubai

EPIK vibes

When: opening in April (date TBC)

EPIK is a new nightclub coming to Dubai at the Meydan Grandstand. The 25,000 square feet space with incredibly high ceilings which will use kinetics to transform the dancefloor into a space of more than just movement with the use of light. Epik will host a long list of local and international DJs so keep up with What’s On because as soon as we know, you’ll know too.