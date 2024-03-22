A grand marriage of British and Irish humour…

As if the Abu Dhabi Comedy Week line-up couldn’t have gotten any better – Irish funnyman Tommy Tiernan and Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges will be taking to the Etihad Arena stage in the capital on Sunday, May 19, as part of the Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, bringing to the audience a combination of side-splitting British and Irish comedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridgescomedian)



The hilarious pair will be co-headlining the show, with additional special guest acts to be announced soon. Tickets are immediately available to purchase on Platinum List, Ticketmaster and Etihad Arena, starting from Dhs295. This huge night in the world of capital comedy cannot be missed, so get your tickets now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Tiernan (@officialtommedian)



This isn’t the first rodeo in this part of the world for both the performers. Tiernan last performed in the UAE in 2015, to a sold-out crowd at the Dubai Tennis Stadium. Bridges was here more recently, and in Abu Dhabi, making a stop at the Etihad Arena as part of his Overdue Catch-Up worldwide tour in January of 2023.

Plenty of laughs in store

The line-up for Abu Dhabi Comedy Week is nothing short of stellar, with a list of globally recognised acts all set to entertain eager audiences. Egyptian-American comedy star and recent Internet sensation Bassem Youssef and Maz Jobrani will be providing laughs on May 24.

Aziz Ansari from Parks and Recreation fame will be performing on May 18, while Tom Segura will be taking the stage on May 25 and Jo Koy on May 26. Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee will also be here, performing on May 21. Tickets are available to purchase on the Live Nation website.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 18 to 26, ticket pre-sale begins February 28. etihadarena.ae

Images: Supplied/Socials