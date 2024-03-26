A weekend of all things art…

The region’s largest contemporary art fair is back for another exciting edition. World Art Dubai, a holy grail of art exhibitions here in the city, will be running from May 2 to 5, 2024. This year, brought to you in collaboration with Dubai Culture, World Art Dubai 2024 is all about empowering local and international creative prowess.

Fuelling creative growth

Marking a decade of bringing the best of the best from the world of art, culture and creative excellence, WAD is bringing it’s most ambitious edition. Step inside and embark on a journey through 10 years of artistic evolution, witnessing how this modern space brings art from around the world together and makes it more accessible.

WAD is an important pillar of boosting the growth of Dubai’s creative economy, fuelling it and allowing it to thrive. Dubai’s goal to double the contribution of the creative industries to its GDP by 2026 under the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy involves not only doubling the number of creative companies and creatives, but also using platforms like WAD to highlight the work they’re doing.

What to expect?

WAD will present more than 300 exhibitors – artists and galleries – from every genre of artistic expression, and thousands of visitors who will witness the variety – presenting a diverse array of artworks, from sculpture and watercolours to digital art and fashion art pieces.

2024 is the year of doing the most, and WAD is doing just that. The fair is all set to amplify those numbers. Expect to see over 4,000 artworks from more than 65 countries and over 15,000 visitors. The fair will be set across 12 pavilions dedicated to countries and regions, including Japan, India, China, Turkey, Iran, America, Asia, Russia, UAE, Europe, the UK and Arabia.

But it doesn’t just stop at the painting. The exhibition has a whole load of fun and interesting activations you can participate in, such as experiential art activations, live performances, and curated art talks and workshops, for the complete, perfect, holistic art experience.

What’s new?

An exciting new addition to the roster of activities is the WAD Tourism Art Tour, designed for all exhibitors. This includes curated guided tours and interactive local art interactions around the emirates. World Art Dubai Tickets are available to purchase on Platinumlist and on the WAD website, starting from Dhs15.

World Art Dubai, Zabeel Halls 1, 2, 3, World Trade Centre, Dubai, May 2 to 5, Dhs15, @worldartdubai