New concepts and Abu Dhabi are such a great combination…

You remember the brilliant guide of newly-opened restaurants we brought you only a few months ago? Yes, this one. 2024 is only a quarter in, and the capital’s already seen these great concepts open their doors. Now, we bring you a list of amazing restaurants that have opened just this April, as you head into the weekend. You know what to do…

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard

Abu Dhabi’s newest destination for gourmet French cuisine has just opened its doors to patrons, at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri’s Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard. Get set for an epicurean journey shaped by the creativity of Chef Isnard, that is just about guaranteed to take you on a memorable Michelin-starred ride.

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @bordeaubynicolasisnard

TOTO

Charming Italian concept TOTO, backed by sporting giants Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, has just set up shop on Mamsha Al Saadiyat, and has been open to patrons since April 1. With a flourishing location in Madrid and another due to open soon in Downtown Dubai, this Cinema Paradiso-inspired restaurant serves up traditional Italian flavours across a scintillating menu. Find out more here.

TOTO, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 643 0228. @toto.abudhabi

Le Bistro by Salmontini

The latest chapter in Le Bistro by Salmontini’s culinary excellence has just begun in Abu Dhabi, with its grand opening at Le Royal Meridien, in the heart of the capital city. Founder Hussni Ajlani brings a classic French bistro ambience to the city, where you can savour classic dishes such as their finest smoked Scottish salmon, the Steak Entrecôte St Germain, and the Salmon en Croûte, as well as delicious homemade desserts.

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, 8am to midnight, daily. @lebistro_bysalmontini

Eataly

“We’re tired of new Italian restaurants”, said no one ever in the history of mankind. In that spirit, we’re thrilled about the recent opening of Eataly at Al Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi. Get set to explore the unmistakeable flavours and culinary traditions of Italia, where fresh, high-quality ingredients shall lead the way. From cured meats and cheeses to seasonal produce and handcrafted pastas, you can opt for a casual dining experience at their quick-service counters, or enjoy a full dining experience at their sit-down spaces. We’re excited about this one…

Eataly, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. @eatalyarabia

The Catch Seafood Grill

The Catch Seafood Grill has just had its grand opening in Abu Dhabi, where you can dig in to oceanic delights, the freshest catch and culinary craftsmanship. Love fresh seafood flavours? This one’s for you.