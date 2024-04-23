Of dystopian tales and tennis thrillers…

We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

Civil War

Releasing: April 25

Starring: Kristen Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura

An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razor’s edge.

Boy Kills World

Releasing: April 25

Starring: Famke Janssen, Jessica Rothe, Bill Skarsgård

A dystopian fever dream action film that follows Boy, a deaf person with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.

The Monkey Man

Releasing: April 25

Starring: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash

This action thriller is about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Starring the uber talented Dev Patel in his directorial debut.

Challengers

Releasing: April 25

Starring: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor

Tashi Duncan is a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor)—his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend

