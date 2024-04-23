All the new movies you can catch in the cinema this week
Of dystopian tales and tennis thrillers…
We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
Civil War
Releasing: April 25
Starring: Kristen Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura
Boy Kills World
Releasing: April 25
Starring: Famke Janssen, Jessica Rothe, Bill Skarsgård
The Monkey Man
Releasing: April 25
Starring: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash
Challengers
Releasing: April 25
Starring: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor
