Free entry for children announced for Global Village Dubai

Save those dirhams…

With a few days left to go before Global Village Dubai closes its doors, the leading multicultural family destination has announced a deal you can’t say ‘no’ to. Children under the age of 12 can enter for free until the end of the season.

The “Kids Go Free” campaign begins on April 22, 2024 and will run until the end of Season 28, on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Why should you visit Global Village?

There are so many reasons to visit this popular family-friendly attraction before it closes for summer.

Inside, you can visit plenty of attractions including House of Fear – said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors.

There’s Ripley’s Believe It or Not! – a fun family attraction, and of course there’s the games area where the Ferris wheel and other adrenaline-pumping rides are.

A new attraction added this year is the fun mini-golf attraction with a challenging 9-hole course and an exciting 18-hole course with neon lights. Don’t forget to check out Mini World, a fusion of the world’s most iconic attractions.

If Global Village is synonymous with food for you, there are so many spots where you can get your fill.

You can find a majority of the food stalls scattered around, however, the foodie areas you can’t miss are Happiness Street, Railway Market, the Floating Market and the Road to Asia where several fantastic countries including Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and more represent themselves.

For entertainment, there’s always something to check out either on the main stage, at the Cyber City Stunt Show (a performance with flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank), Neon Galaxy, and even at the pavilions.

Zara Larsson was scheduled to perform this week on April 18, but the concert was postponed due to the aftereffects of the storm. Global Village is yet to confirm when the rescheduled performance date is.

You can read our Global Village Guide here.

Getting to Global Village

Bus: The easiest and pocket-friendly way to get to Global Village Dubai is via the public bus which will cost you just Dhs10. Do note, given the rain last week, expect delays or cancellations, so check for updates via social media before you plan on taking the bus.

Driving: If you’re driving down the E311, there is a designated Global Village exit that I’m sure your GPS won’t allow you to miss.

Ticket prices and timings

Value tickets, valid only Sunday to Thursday and except public holidays are priced at Dhs22.5 per head online and Dhs25 at the gate.

Any Day tickets are Dhs27 online and Dhs30 at the gate.

Global Village is open from 4pm to 12am on Sunday to Wednesday, and 4pm to 1am on Thursday to Saturday.