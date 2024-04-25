Thank you, Dubai Police…

Last week, more specifically, on Tuesday, April 16, the UAE was hit with some pretty intense weather, the aftermath of which residents are still trying to sort out over a week later.

To help residents get back on track without taking a financial hit, the UAE is offering some reprieve to motorists who incurred fines on that stormy day.

Dubai Police to waive all traffic fines incurred by motorists on 16 April, 2024 Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, announced that all traffic fines recorded on Tuesday, 16th April, during the period when the city experienced… pic.twitter.com/9XduzfPXsy — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 24, 2024

Via their official X (previously, Twitter) account, Dubai Police tweeted, ‘Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, announced that all traffic fines recorded on Tuesday, 16th April, during the period when the city experienced extreme weather conditions, will be waived’

The post added that the decision to waive the traffic violations ‘reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to the community and to ensuring their safety, especially during exceptional circumstances,’

But Dubai isn’t the only city in the UAE to offer this good news. Residents of Sharjah also had their fines waived in the wake of the storm.

Help will always be given in Dubai…

Earlier this week, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai directed the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) to offer alternative housing, food, and enhanced security free of charge to residents affected by the weather.

Dubai developer, Emaar also stepped up to help those in its community offering repairs to all the properties that have been damaged this week free of any charge.

As usual, the wonderful community also came together to offer a helping hand, with establishments running assistance initiatives for those worst affected by the recent downpour. You can read more here.

Images: Getty Images