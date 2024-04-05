In the mood for food…

This week, we’re pairing the joy of co-viewing with the pleasure of cooking. Here’s a list of five cooking recipes that not only pay homage to popular Netflix series but bring the family together to fire up the stove and indulge in some culinary exploration. From whimsical desserts to savory delights, the world is your oyster (pun intended)!

Here are five dishes inspired by Netflix shows.

Stranger Things Upside-Down Cake

[16+ on Netflix]

What it is: Inspired by the iconic alternate dimension, this cake is a delicious twist on the classic pineapple upside-down cake.

What you need: Pineapple slices, maraschino cherries, brown sugar, butter, flour, sugar, eggs, milk, baking powder.

How to bake it: Arrange pineapple slices and cherries in a cake pan, sprinkle with brown sugar and top with batter. Bake, flip, and enjoy this sweet treat!

Chef’s Table Grilled Ribeye Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

[16+ on Netflix]

What it is: Elevate your grilling game with this succulent ribeye steak, inspired by the culinary artistry showcased in “Chef’s Table.”

What you need: Ribeye steak, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, parsley, oregano, red wine vinegar, red pepper flakes.

How to prepare: Season steak with salt, pepper, and olive oil, grill to desired doneness. Blend garlic, parsley, oregano, vinegar, and pepper flakes for chimichurri sauce. Serve steak with a generous drizzle of chimichurri.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Elemental Fruit Skewers

[13+ on Netflix]

What it is: Embark on a culinary journey inspired by the elemental bending of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” with these colorful and nutritious fruit skewers.

What you need: Assorted fruits such as strawberries, pineapple, grapes, kiwi, and blueberries, wooden skewers.

How to prepare: Wash and prepare the fruits, then cut them into bite-sized pieces. Thread the fruit onto wooden skewers, alternating colors and varieties to represent the four elements: earth (green fruits), water (blue and purple fruits), fire (red and orange fruits), and air (white fruits). Arrange the skewers on a platter and serve the healthy treats to your family, celebrating the harmony and balance of the four nations as depicted in the beloved animated series.

Nailed It! Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

[7+ on Netflix]

What it is: Embrace imperfection with this indulgent dessert inspired by the hilariously disastrous baking attempts on Nailed It!

What you need: Chocolate, butter, eggs, sugar, flour, cocoa powder.

How to bake it: Melt chocolate and butter, whisk in eggs and sugar, fold in flour and cocoa powder. Pour into ramekins, bake until edges are set but center is still gooey. Serve with ice cream and a sprinkle of humor.

Salt Fat Acid Heat Creamy Mushroom Risotto

[7+ on Netflix]

What it is: Embodying the principles of balanced cooking from Salt Fat Acid Heat, this comforting risotto celebrates the rich flavors of mushrooms.

What you need: Arborio rice, mushrooms (such as cremini or shiitake), onion, garlic, vegetable broth, Parmesan cheese, butter, olive oil, and parsley.

How to prepare: Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil, add sliced mushrooms and cook until tender. Stir in Arborio rice and cook until translucent. Gradually add vegetable broth, stirring constantly until absorbed. Finish with butter, Parmesan cheese, and chopped parsley for a creamy, umami-packed risotto. Serve piping hot and savor the delightful flavors of this vegetarian twist on a classic dish.

