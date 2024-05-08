Endless food offerings await…

If you love food and want to be spoilt for choice, you need to head to the much-loved e& Beach Canteen. But you need to be quick about it, as it closes this weekend.

The canteen is a part of the Dubai Food Festival and you can find the fun food pop-up at Jumeirah Beach (behind Sunset Mall) until May 12, 2024.

Here’s what to expect…

e& Beach Canteen will brag food offerings across the foodie pop-up with global cuisines on offer.

If you’re on a budget, don’t worry – you will find dishes for as low as Dhs10. Some vendors you can expect to see include PHAT, Drip Burger, Fire Slice, Hangry Joe’s, Vietnamese Foodies, and many more.

Your dining experience will be paired with live entertainment and other daily activities.

For tea fans, make a beeline to Goodness Bar by Lipton which will create refreshing tea-based beverages.

You will also spot Ripe Market by the Beach at the venue. The popular market will be showcasing art and craft items, jewellery, fashion, home decor and yes, you’ll even find more food stalls here.

For a dash of fun, you can expect a beach-side Roller Rink courtesy Emcan (Emarat) and Roll DXB. For more fun and games, there will be a Kids Fun Zone for the little ones packed with activities, and even more family fun awaits at the workshops.

And for the first time, e& Beach Canteen launched a beach club experience where you can enjoy the sand between your toes, sun beds and beach views, and even sign up for a fitness class or two.

e& Beach Canteen, Jumeirah 3 – behind Sunset Mall, Dubai, April 25 to May 12, @beachcanteenofficial

Images: Supplied