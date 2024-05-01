Take note…

The UAE is set to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms again this week, and authorities have made numerous announcements alerting citizens and residents to stay at home for safety.

If have a plane to catch, or are heading back home from the airport from a flight, this announcement by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will help so you’re not caught in the thunderstorm.

To facilitate your transportation to and from Dubai International Airport, #RTA informs you that #DubaiMetro operating hours will be extended on Wednesday and Thursday, May 1 and 2, 2024, from 12:00 AM midnight to 5:00 AM (next day). Trains will depart from centrepoint Metro… pic.twitter.com/l1jEimn9k6 — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 1, 2024

The post states that the Dubai Metro (Red Line) will extend its working hours on Wednesday, May 1 and 2 from 12am (midnight) until 5am.

Do note, the trains will only stop at these stations: Centrepoint Station, Emirates Airline Station, Airport Station Terminal 1, Airport Station Terminal 3, and GGICO Station.

Taxis at GGICO and Centrepoint station will transport passengers to their final destination after they leave the metro station.

RTA has urged passengers to ensure a balance of Dhs15 is on their nol card before they begin their journey.

On Tuesday, May 1, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) strongly urged public and private sector employees to work from home. The announcement comes a day after Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced that both private and public schools must offer distance learning on Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3.

A few stations on the Dubai Metro are still impacted by the rainfall last month which is said to be the heaviest rainfall since records began. RTA has strongly urged commuters to stay up to date with information via its social media channels.

If you are heading to the airport to catch a flight, arrive early to the airport and stay up to date with all important announcements on social media.

Images: Getty Images