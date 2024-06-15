20 things to look forward to in Dubai this July

Staycation deals, new pet parks, summer brunches, camps and more…

We’re in the peak summer sweat in Dubai, but that doesn’t mean you need to be bored. We’ve scoured the city for the biggest new openings, summer deals, foodie experiences and more to keep you busy all month long.

Here are 20 things to do in Dubai this July.

From July 1: Take your four-legged friend to a new play park

If you’re looking for a new spot to take your pets to for grooming, doggy daycare or boarding in Dubai then look no further than this new ultra-chic dog hotel – My Dogtel. Soft launching from July 1, it’s a brilliant new space in Dubai Investment Park. Complete with an indoor play park, a swimming pool that is chilled and under continuous supervision – what more could he doggos want? There are dedicated areas for small, medium and large dogs as well as elderly pups and puppies.

MyDogtel, road B1, Dubai Investments Parks, soft opening July 1, rates from Dhs100. Tel: (0)56 958 0158. mydogtel.com

July 1: Dine at the hands of three star chefs

A trio of star chefs – Jason Atherton of City Social and Row on 45, Mohamad Orfali of Orfali Bros, and Gregoire Berger of Ossiano will come together to present a collaborative culinary masterpiece on Monday July 1. Priced at Dhs1,545 per person, there are just 22 seats available for this culinary extravaganza, which will take place at Jason Atherton’s award-winning culinary theatre, Row on 45, at Grosvenor House. Across the 17-course tasting menu, foodies will get a front row seat to watch three of the city’s top chefs at work, as they present each course and the inspiration behind it.

Six Hands dinner, Row on 45, Grosvenor House, 7.15pm, Monday July 1, Dhs1,545. Tel: (0)56 832 4545. @rowon45dubai

July 3: Splash out on a starry dinner

The stars of The Link’s culinary outposts align for a one-night-only, six-course dinner. The hidden infinity room will be transformed into an immersive dining room for just 20 guests, presented with a multi-course menu from chefs Anne-Sophie Pic, Paco Morales, Dabiz Muñoz and more. It’s Dhs15,000 per person.

The Infinity Dinner, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, Wednesday July 3, Dhs15,000. @thelinkdubai

July 4: Test your knowledge with a fun-filled quiz night

Risky Quizness, the ever-popular quiz night hosted at various locations in Dubai, is getting an XXL glow-up with a one-off special at Fanzone by McGettigan’s at The Agenda. Expect more competitions, more games and of course an unbelievable afterparty. The venue is setting up to host over 100 teams, so be sure to gather your brainy bunch for a one-night-only, wild ride. Tickets are priced at Dhs125 per person, including a welcome drink to help you get your thinking cap on.

Risky Quizness XXL, The Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigans, The Agenda, Media City, doors open 6pm, quiz from 8pm, Thursday July 4, Dhs125. mcgettigans.com

July 4: Go All-American with a 4th July celebration

Looking to celebrate the day of stars and stripes? Make your way to all-American themed Rodeo Drive who’ll be going all-out for the 4th july. Groove to the beats of the TRON band, test your cowboy skills in a bull ride competition, and get competitive over a game of of beer pong. There’s specials on 4th July specials like the chicken tenders and hot sauce (Dhs45), grilled corn on the cob (Dhs35) and a marshmallow and sweet potato pie (Dhs45), with themed shots priced at Dhs40.

Rodeo Drive, next to White Crown Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Area, 6pm to 4am, Thursday July 4. Tel: (0)54 417 7028. rodeodrivedubai.com

Throughout July: Stretch it out at a gorgeous new studio

CAfter the highly-successful opening of Posture’s flagship on The Palm, the homegrown Pilates studio debuts in Downtown this June. It’s a beautiful Balearic-style space – double the size of the Palm spot – and spread over two floors with a sleek aesthetic, three state-of-the-art workout rooms, coffee and shake bar, a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, not to mention uninterrupted Burj Khalifa views. The schedule is packed with classes running from morning to evening – just be sure to nab your spot in advance, because if it’s anything like the Golden Mile original, it’ll be super popular with in-the-know Pilates lovers.

Posture, The Residences Tower 3, near Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, Dhs160 (single class). Tel: (0)58 580 7256. @thisisposture_

July 6: Pick up some bargains at the Dubai Flea Market

Dubai’s largest flea market opened in 2007, you can find a variety of second-hand and pre-loved items. The venue takes all sorts of used items from home appliances, furniture, textiles, ceramics, electrical equipment, games, books, DVDs, clothes, antiques, accessories, etc. Dubai Flea Market moves its venue every week, and while the upcoming venues are outdoors, keep your eyes on their social media as will announce their indoor venues soon. On July 6, it’s taking place at Zabeel Park (Dhs5 park entry).

Dubai Flea Market, Zabeel Park, 4pm to 10pm, Saturday July 6, Dhs5. Tel: (0)56 788 2348. dubaifleamarket.com

Throughout July: Check-in for a summer staycation

At W Dubai – The Palm, a stay over the summer will get you a buffet breakfast for two adults at LIV restaurant, 25 per cent off across the hotel’s food and beverage venues (excluding in-room dining and Akira Back), a 25 per cent discount at AWAY Spa, plus USD100 (Dhs367 approximately) on hotel credit per stay. Going with kids under 12? They can stay and eat for free (when an adult is dining). Do note, that you will have to stay for a minimum of two nights to avail.

W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent Palm, Jumeirah, rates from Dhs885. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. marriott.com

July 14: Embrace the Bastille Day celebrations at Bistro Des Arts

This charming Dubai Marina brasserie will go all-out with a patriotic Bastille Day Sunday roast. Choose between chicken or beef with all the trimmings, paired with live music. It’s Dhs329 for chicken or Dhs349 for beef per couple.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, 12pm to 11pm, Sunday July 14, from Dhs329. Tel: (0)4 551 1576. @bistrodesarts

Throughout July: Have a fun-filled day out at Modesh World

One of Dubai’s favourite indoor edutainment experiences is back in action at Trade Centre until August 18. And it’s celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so it’s extra special. Expect new attractions (over 170 of them), a calendar of live events, rides, workshops and of course, the chance to meet Modesh and his friend, Dana. One of the key highlights at Modesh World this year is the Inflatable Park which can be enjoyed by different age groups and there are a variety of hourly rates to choose from.

Modesh World, Dubai World Trade Centre ,Halls 3 to 8, 10am to 10pm Mon to Thurs, 10am to 12am Fri to Sun. @mymodesh

From July: Get pampered at a stunning new wellness space

Set to redefine wellness clubs in the UAE when it opens this month is oh-so-Instagrammable Casa Aire. A wellness-driven members club opening in Dubai Marina, Casa Aire promises head-to-toe pampering for its members, with an array of wellness and beauty treatments. On the agenda, guests can enjoy bespoke facials, Japanese head spa, hammam, tailored Massages, non-invasive Slimming therapies, lash, brows, nails and aesthetics, all offered in gorgeously minimalistic treatment rooms.

Casa Aire, Marina Terrace Tower, Dubai Marina, opening July. Tel: (0)4 576 5596. @casaairewellness

From July 10: Keep the little ones entertained at summer camp

Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, The Green Planet, brings back its unique summer camp from July 10 until August 24, inviting children to learn about natural ecosystems and conservation in a hands-on environment. Inside Green Planet there are over 3,000 plants and animals to learn about, habitats to explore, and interactive games to play. It runs from 9am to 2pm Monday to Thursday and is suitable for children aged five to 12. It’s Dhs200 per day or Dhs640 per week, with a Dhs40 supplement for a packed lunch from The Green Planet Cafe.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, 9am to 2pm, Mon to Thurs, July 10 to August 24, from Dhs200. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Throughout July: Treat yourself to a turtle-themed afternoon tea

To celebrate two decades of the turtle rehabilitation programme at Jumeirah Al Naseem, the hotel’s Al Mandhar Lounge presents a turtle-inspired afternoon tea daily this summer. The themed menu comes with sea-inspired touches like seashells, stones and coral designs, and is priced at Dhs520 for two. Book daily from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

Al Mandhar Lounge, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah, daily 2.30pm to 6.30pm, Dhs520 for two. Tel: (800) 323232. @jumeirahalnaseem

Until July 12: Check out a colourful exhibition

An Hoang’s evocative, dreamlike paintings come to the Middle East for the first time with Between Days, a solo exhibition at Volery Gallery in DIFC. Open from 2pm to 7pm, her inspiring, joy-filled works express the abstract elements of time, weather and space.

Volery Gallery, Maze Tower, DIFC, daily 2pm to 7pm. @volerygallery

Throughout July: Check out a bubbly breakfast deal

The chic brasserie at the Four Seasons DIFC is a popular spot for a business breakfast mid-week, but it can also be a refined spot for a catch-up over your favourite breakfast dishes and unlimited bubbles. Order from a la carte options such as the king crab omelet, truffle eggs or a Benedict, or healthy dishes like an acai bowl, oatmeal or avo toast, as well as fresh pastries and an extensive Arabic selection. Available daily from 7am to 11am, you can upgrade your breakfast to include unlimited mimosas or Prosecco for Dhs100.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons DIFC, 7am to 11am, daily, a la carte breakfast, Dhs100 for unlimited bubbles. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai

Wednesday to Saturday throughout July: Enjoy a dip after dark at Ginger Moon

At W Dubai – Mina Seyahi’s Ginger Moon, you can keep cool in the pool with night time swims from 8pm every Wednesday to Saturday. There’s free entry to the Tulum-inspired spot, and a menu of a la carte food and drink with a Cali-cool twist.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 8pm onwards, Weds to Sat, free entry. Tel: (0)4 350 9998. @gingermoondxb

Daily throughout July: Enjoy some ‘me time’ with a wellness daycation

If you’re all about having a bit of ‘me’ time this summer, this wellness daycation at Address Beach Resort is for you. Keep fit and pampered with access to the fitness centre, so you can enjoy a workout in their contemporary gym. Then relax with a 60-minute spa treatment of your choice, with relaxing facials and massages available. There’s all day pool access included too, and a bento box lunch. It’s Dhs880.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 10am to sunset, Dhs880. @addressbeachresort

Sundays in July: Enjoy a rose lunch at a stunning rooftop

Sundays are for sipping this summer with CE LA VI’s new ‘rosé all day’ lunch deal. Enjoy a delicious three-course menu by Chef Howard Ko, paired perfectly with three-hours of your favourite rosé while you soak up stunning views of the Dubai skyline. The magnificent Burj Khalifa adds to the picturesque setting, where revellers enjoy music courtesy of the live violist. Available every Sunday from 12pm to 6pm for Dhs350 per person.

CE LA VI, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Rosé All Day, Sundays, 12pm to 6pm. Dhs350. Tel:(0) 4 582 6111. celavi.com

Until July 14: Catch all the football action at an epic EURO 2024 fanzone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s ⚽️ (@fanzonebymcgettigans)

The Fanzone by McGettigans has taken over The Agenda at Dubai Internet City for the whole EURO 2024 tournament. There are multiple seating options available from standing to premium and VIP, with fully redeemable tickets from Dhs55.

Fanzone by McGettigan’s, The Agena, Dubai Media City, June 14 to July 14, from Dhs55. @fanzonebymcgettigans

From July 29: Check out a TV show-inspired escape room

This brand new, immersive entertainment game show experience takes the art of quiz night and turns it into our reality TV star dreams, and it’s opening in Al Quoz. The Quiz Room concept draws from the trivia style experience, where you can participate with friends, family and colleagues and go head to head for laughs. All you have to do is form a team, grab a podium and press the buzzer to answer the questions, just like you would in a real game show. You can have up to 18 people in the game and children 8 and above are also welcome to enjoy the experience.

The Quiz Room, Al Quoz, opening July 29, from Dhs130. @quiz_room_ae