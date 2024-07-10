Looking for things to do this weekend? Look no further…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like new ladies’ day deals, a Palestinian musical tribute, free workouts, pool parties, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, July 5

Grab the girls

Looking for a wallet-friendly pool day with your besties? BCH:CLB at W Dubai – The Palm has just launched a brand new summer ladies’ day in Dubai – and it offers 10 hours of unlimited drinks. Taking place every Friday until July 26, ladies are invited to enjoy free-flowing white wine, rosé, and prosecco along with a Mediterranean food platter for Dhs355. The ladies’ day runs from 12pm to 10pm, which means you can get up to 10 hours of unlimited drinks.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs355 for laides, every Friday in July, inclusive of a food platter and free flow drinks. 12pm to 10pm. @bchclbdxb

Check out a new evening brunch

If you’re looking to turn weekend mode on as soon as the sun goes down, look no further… Taking place every Friday from 8pm to 11pm, guests can enjoy a three-course meal with Chinese specialties. Indulge in starters like crispy tiger prawn with wasabi sauce, chicken & prawn Shanghai dumplings, and the dim sum library, followed by mouthwatering mains such as beef ribs with black pepper sauce and wok ginkgo tiger prawn. Packages are priced at Dhs250 per person for soft drinks or Dhs350 for house beverages.

Moli by Shi, Dubai Hills Business Park, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm. From Dhs250 per person. Tel:(0)4 276 3338. @molidubai

Race your friends on rainbow road

If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your friends this weekend look no further than Chaos Karts. Located in an old warehouse opposite Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, this immersive augmented reality go-karting experience is suitable for adults and children aged 9 years and above. Race along Rainbow Road and virtual trackscapes with your friends, collecting gems, virtual power-ups, and unleashing virtual weapons to slow your competitors down. It’s just like playing Mario Kart in real life. The experience is priced from Dhs140 for a standard ticket which includes six races lasting around 20 minutes. Read more here.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, Mon to Wed and Sun 10 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from Dhs140. feverup.com

Saturday, July 6

Join in a free fitness class

Join Blended Wellness every Saturday at 7.30am for free fitness classes, starting with a yoga session with Katie-May this Saturday. Attendees will receive a goodie bag and a chance to win prizes, including a one year unlimited Blended Fit Membership and an Dhs750 Namshi voucher. Other upcoming classes include Pilates and a Palm Walk. To book, visit: blendedwellness.com

Blended Wellness, Dukes Hotel, A Royal Hideaway Resort, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 423 8313. blendedwellness.com

Attend an immersive Palestinian music tribute

Join the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) on Saturday at 8pm for an immersive tribute to Palestinian folklore, part of the “Women’s Voices of the Middle East” series. Rising star Rita Mikhael will perform timeless Palestinian folk songs and compositions by renowned artists like Marcel Khalife. Don’t miss this empowering concert celebrating the rich musical heritage of Palestine. Tickets are priced at Dhs180 per person.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, July 6, 8pm, Dhs180, Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Try Dubai’s viral chocolate

Treat yourself to a bar of Dubai’s viral chocolate, FIX Dessert Chocolatier this weekend. Made in Dubai, Fix Dessert Chocolatier has the most creative dessert chocolate flavours such as Can’t Get Khafeh It and Pick Up A Pretzel to satisfy your cravings. The homegrown, female-owned brand currently sells via Deliveroo only, from Dhs68.25 per bar, at 2pm and 5pm daily. Be quick, they sell out fast.

@fixdessertchocolatier

Sunday, July 7

Take your four-legged friends

Calling all dog owners, there’s a furr-tastic event happening this weekend at Wild Paint House in Al Quoz where you and your pups can take part in a painting workshop. The paint studio uses non-toxic and easy-to-wash-off paint, so your pet is free to join in. All you have to do is pop the colour on their paws, their tail, and much more and go wild at the canvas. And of course, you are free to add in your handprints and other family members, too to make it a memorable and one-of-a-kind piece. There are three sessions on the day, so, when you’re booking your spot, pick the time that works best for you and your pups morning routine. The first session starts at 9.30am, the second at 10.20am, and the third at 11.15am. Each session is around 45 minutes and will cost you Dhs200 per dog. Book your spots here.

Doggie Adventures UAE x Wild Paint House, Al Quoz, Dubai, July 7, 9.30am; 10.20am; and 11.15am, Dhs200 per dog, daidubai.com

Build your dream LEGO car

Planning on visiting Dubai Mall this weekend? LEGO fans and fast-car enthusiasts, be sure to check out the ultimate LEGO experience at The Dubai Mall from July 2 to 8 with the Dream Car Generator concept, featuring exhilarating LEGO activities and a chance to win one of three signed sets from the Mercedes F1 Team. Enjoy the visual theatrics of a giant LED screen, a live factory conveyor belt mock-up, and a zone-wide light show.

LEGO store, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. July 2 to July 8, 10am to 10pm, lego.me

Make a splash at a disco pool party

Experience the fun disco-themed night swim at Maison de la Plage, this Saturday and Sunday, from 7pm to midnight. Enjoy groovy beats by DJs Lucasmile and Georges Skylourakis, refreshing poolside fun, a special drinks menu, and – exclusively on Sunday – epic live performances with disco dancers.

Maison de la Plage, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. July 6 and 7, 7pm to midnight. Dhs250, Tel:(0) 4 452 3344, @maisondelaplage_

