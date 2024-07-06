The capital is heating up…

Quite literally. The days are getting hotter and the prediction is that they will get hotter still as this month progresses. Now, more than ever, is the perfect time to get on with some indoor fun, and we have plenty of it in Abu Dhabi. This is your week in the capital – safe and sound from the sun.

Here are 6 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, July 8

Catch an art exhibition before it closes

What Have You Done by Kusay Bader is open at Artbooth Gallery, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana. This solo exhibition is an exploration of humanity’s intricate relationship with the natural world and runs till July 14. Get your dose of experimental art.

Artbooth Gallery, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, ADNEC area, Abu Dhabi, until July 14, @artboothuae

Load up on pizza with Emmy Squared

New York-based pizzeria Emmy Squared is now open and serving up epic slices of US-style ‘Za at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay. This purveyor of fine carbs, deals in Detroit-style pizza — a destinct, square-shaped pizza with “a crispy bottom, fluffy focaccia-like dough, caramelised cheesy “frico” crust, and signature sauce stripes.” When we visited, we were huge fans of the innovative topping range and the deep buttery flavours of the Detroit base.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, daily midday to midnight, Tel: (02) 235 8763, @EmmySquaredPizzaUAE

Tuesday, July 9

Get your skates on at Zayed Sports City Ice Rink

Abu Dhabi isn’t exactly known for winter sports enthusiasts, but ice skating is a great way to cool down after a long, sweaty day in the UAE sun. Zayed Sports City Ice Rink is the perfect place to test out those dormant cold-weather skills. Look out for the Wednesday morning (9.15am to 10am), adults-only coffee and skate lessons. Otherwise, it’s Dhs55 entry in the day, and Dhs105 at night, with ladies-only sessions every Friday.

Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, timings vary between noon and 9.30pm approximately, Tel: (0)2 403 4333, @zayedsportscity

Wednesday, July 10

Have a cheeky midweek ladies night

Mark your calendars for every Monday and Wednesday from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm at Tavern in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche. You get two free drinks (house wine or house spirit) to enjoy with your friends. It's a night you won't want to miss! Free two (2) drinks for ladies. Wednesday 8:00 pm -11:00 pm. Tavern, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort. (Tel. 026773333) Tavern, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, Mon and Wed 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 677 3333. @sheratonabudhabi

Thursday, July 11

Embark on a scenic summer escape

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Stargazers, set your eyes to this glittering staycation nestled within the Arabian Desert. The Al Wathba Exploration deal includes an overnight stay in a room, suite or villa plus breakfast at Bait Al Hanine, and a complimentary guided tour of the Al Sadeem Observatory. You can also enjoy other activities such as archery or sand wheels, and you can even ride the waves at Flow Rider, so pack your swimsuits. Use promotion code 11P to book.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba South, rates from Dhs1,050, Tel: (0)2 02 204 4444, @alwathbahotel

Be part of an exclusive dinner event

Taste the vibrant flavours of Greece with a dinner by MAZI Corporate Executive Chef Sofoklis. Enjoy a meticulously crafted menu featuring home-made flatbread, sea bream carpaccio, tiger prawn risotto, spiced lamb rump, and a sumptuous dessert platter.

MAZI Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Jul 11, 2024, 6.30pm to 8pm, Dhs350 per person inclusive of 5-course set menu and wine pairing, Tel: (0) 2 498 8443, restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

