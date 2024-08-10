Your Dubai weekend guide is here…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like creative workshops, unique beauty treatments, viral foodie pop-ups, child-friendly fun, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 fabulous things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, August 9

Try the viral NotDonald’s burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Few things hit the spot like a good burger and local female-owned burger brand, She Burger, has just launched a fun NotDonald’s campaign with a ‘She Mac’ and double cheeseburger that may look very familiar but taste deliciously fresh, flavourful, and high-quality. The burgers are priced at Dhs45 and Dhs49 respectively and can be served with salted or cajun spiced fries (Dhs16). You’ll find She Burger at two locations in Dubai: Dar Wasl Mall and Al Khawaneej Last Exit. She’s fakin’ it but we could not be lovin’ it any more.

She Burger, Dar Wasl Mall and Al Khawaneej Last Exit, Dubai. Daily 11am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 333 3258. @she_burger

Watch a classic movie

Popcorn at the ready: Summer of Classics at Cinema Akil is back and better than ever. Whether you’re a die-hard cinephile or just looking for a great night out, snuggle up and watch a legendary movie at Alserkal’s iconic cinema with timeless masterpieces like City of God, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Oldboy, and The Sixth Sense.

Summer of Classics, Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, until Sep 20, @cinemaakil

Try a new spot

Discover TATEL, Dubai’s new Spanish gem by Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, with their newly-launched Al Mediodía business lunch starting from Dhs120. From Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm, guests can enjoy a two, three, or four-course menu featuring delicious Spanish dishes like gazpacho, mushroom croquettes, baby chicken with black garlic aioli, and octopus with fried potatoes. Finish with incredible desserts such as Spanish flan or TATEL’s signature cheesecake.

Tatel, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Weekdays 12pm to 4pm from Dhs120. Tel: (0) 4 215 2121, @tatel.dubai

Saturday, August 10

Get creative with your pups

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina | Dog Friendly UAE (@marleymoo.cockapoo)

Fly to Reform Social & Grill this Saturday from 4pm to 7pm for the launch of Paws & Planes, Dubai’s newest pet relocation agency. Enjoy a dog-friendly event with one-hour of free-flowing canapés, a welcome drink, and a chance to paint your dog’s photo onto a canvas tote bag. Socialise with fellow pet parents in Reform’s indoor ‘Summer Garden’ and learn about stress-free pet relocation. Tickets are priced at Dhs345 and your four-legged friends are free.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes. Saturday, August 10, 4pm to 7pm. Dhs345. foscart.zbni.co

Book a table

This chic lunchtime affair is the perfect, more relaxing, alternative to brunch… Experience Saturday Service at The Guild, Dubai’s latest home-grown hotspot, offering a delightful three-course menu for Dhs250 per person. Enjoy dishes like oysters, Wagyu beef carpaccio, steak frites, grilled market fish, and risotto paired with tasty cocktails or wines, all set to a live three-piece band. Save room for dessert to try their famous tiramisu.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai. Saturdays from 12pm to 4pm. Dhs250 per person, additional Dhs199 for package of four drinks. Tel:(0)54 279 6826. theguilddubai.com

Learn a new skill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOUSE OF BLOOMS (@_houseofblooms)

Master the art of flower tablescaping with House of Blooms at a one-off workshop at Paus Wellness Café, this Saturday from 4pm to 6pm. For Dhs350 per person, guests will learn how to select the perfect blooms and arrange them with finesse to elevate any occasion, and take home their beautiful creation.

Paus Wellness Cafe, Umm Suqeim, August 10, 4pm to 6pm. Dhs350 inclusive of a tea or coffee. pausdxb.com

Make a splash

Pack your swimsuit for fun family day and cool-down at one of Dubai’s best water parks… Wild Wadi Waterpark is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month with thrilling live DJ pool parties, family water challenges including ‘fill the bucket’ and ‘tube race’, daily prizes, and live African drum performances. Plus, UAE residents can enjoy a 30 per cent discount on day passes and don’t miss out on the special combo offer with Inside Burj Al Arab Tour for just Dhs399.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah Street, opposite Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3, Tel: (0)4 348 4444. wildwadi.com

Sunday, August 11

Take the little ones

Get your game face on with OliOli’s Odd-lympics, where children can take on fun challenges like paper plane flying and bottle flipping, until August 11. Complete all five challenges and cool down with a free Wittles popsicle. Other interactive spaces at OliOli–Dubai’s popular experiential children’s museum– include Toshi’s Nets, Future Park, Incredi-Balls, Toddler Gallery, Cars & Ramps, and more. In case you’re wondering, OliOli is perfect for little ones ages two to 11.

OliOli, Al Quoz, Dubai, children aged 2 to 11, ticket costs Dhs139 for one child and one adult, Tel:(0)4 702 7300. @olioliuae

Enjoy a moment of calm

Experience ultimate relaxation at VOX Cinemas’ first-ever live sound meditation with wellness expert Linda Chambers-Cochrane this Sunday. Enjoy a 15-minute guided meditation, followed by a 60-minute sound meditation in the comfort of THEATRE’s plush reclining seats, topped off with a delicious breakfast buffet in the private lounge, including a live pancake and egg station, fresh juices, and more. Tickets are available for Dhs350 per person at voxcinemas.com.

THEATRE by Vox Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates. Sunday, August 11, 10am. Dhs350. voxcinemas.com

Pamper yourself

If you’re looking for some head-to-toe pampering, then book an appointment at Casa Aire Wellness,, Dubai’s newest beauty and wellness space now open in the Marina.A must-try at Casa Aire Wellness will be the UAE’s first Sea Facial, Le Visage de la Mer™’ that harnesses the luxury skincare brand La Mer in a 90-minute rejuvenating, hydrating, and lifting facial that looks to leave skin feeling balanced, illuminated, and hydrated. It uses a mix of stimulating cryotherapy, sound, and movement, so expect a full sensorial experience that offers high-impact, long-lasting results. The facial treatment is priced at Dhs1,500 per person.

Casa Aire Wellness, Marina Terrace, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 9pm Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)52 975 0606. @casaairewellness

Images: Provided/Social