Scroll to plan your weekend…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like a night swim at Atlantis the Royal, workshops, Saturday brunches, live music, a brand new indoor theme park, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, August 16

Lunch with a view

One of the newest additions to the Dubai Michelin Guide, Thai restaurant DuangDy, located at The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, has just launched a business lunch menu. The popular Bangkok spot, run by husband and wife duo, BO.LAN, serves authentic and sustainably-driven Thai flavours with panoramic views over the Dubai skyline. Enjoy a two-course lunch for just Dhs148 or three courses for Dhs168, with options like organic duck salad and chicken with red curry and green banana. Both menus come with rice, soup, and a craft soda.

DuangDy, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, Dubai. Tuesday to Friday, 12.30pm to 2.30pm (last seating at 2pm). Two-course lunch Dhs148, three-course lunch Dhs168. @duangdydubai

Cheers to the weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare (@theraredxb)

In celebration of their recent nomination at the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2024, C2 hotspot, Rare, is serving its Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial Champagne for just Dhs65 per glass all day, every day throughout August (you’re welcome). Prefer a cocktail? Daily from 5pm to 7pm, take advantage of Rare happy hour with cocktails, beer on tap, and wine for Dhs35.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 287 4604, @theraredxb

Try new dishes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3Fils (@3.fils)

We know you don’t need yet another reason to visit 3Fils, but we’re going to give you one anyway: The gorgeous Japanese joint, located in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, has unveiled three new dishes as part of its summer menu. The standout dishes include salmon hashies with deep-fried crispy hashbrown Idaho potatoes topped with mashed avocado, a salmon truffle mix, truffle shaves, and chives; and gyu toast with black garlic butter and cream, topped with portobello mushrooms in ponzu, torched A5 Wagyu striploin with nikiri sauce, truffle oil, and grated parmesan cheese.

3Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, daily 12pm to 11.3pm, walk-in only. Tel: (04) 333 4003. 3fils.com

Saturday, August 17

Enjoy a day at the races

Well, not quite. The Coterie’s “A Day at the Races Brunch” brings the race day experience directly to your table every Saturday. Enjoy interactive “dine and win” action, horse betting with Coterie coins, and race day-themed games. Feast on a delicious sharing-style menu featuring signature dishes like Marmite roasties and fish ‘n’ chips, alongside cocktail stations serving your favourite race day drinks. Keep the party going with live entertainment and affordable after-party packages from 4pm onwards.

The Coterie, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai. Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs 275 (soft), Dhs295 (house package for teachers and cabin crew), Dhs345 (house), Dhs435 (premium). @the.coterie.group

Take a dip in the dark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cloud 22 (@cloud22dubai)

This sky-high exclusive pool club is offering exciting night swims to beat the heat – Moonlight Sessions by Cloud 22 will take you through Thursday to Saturday, every night from 7pm to 11pm. Indulge poolside in delicious, refreshing bites, sip on creative drinks and wade in the shimmering waters under the starlit sky with a live DJ. The moonlight swim has no entry fee, and instead comes just with a Dhs300 minimum spend. For that, you’ll get access to the lounge and bar area, as well as pool access.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Thurs to Sun, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2700, @cloud22dubai

Dance the night away

Get the girls together… Dubai’s buzzing listening bar, Honeycomb HiFi will be hosting popular American DJ Jamie Threetwosix this Saturday, igniting the dance floor with his fresh sounds – from new releases to decade-old gems – from 9pm to late. The entry fee is Dhs120 per person inclusive of one complimentary drink.

Pullman Hotel Downtown, Sun to Thur 8pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 8pm to 3am, Mon closed. Tel: (0)4 412 6666. @honeycombhifi

Find your zen

For those seeking respite from the chaos of city life, join a full moon cacao ceremony and sound healing session with Estefa at Jumeirah’s Samadhi Wellness. Taking place this Saturday from 6pm to 7.30pm, the session will make use of cacao to help facilitate healing, connection, and allow the sound vibrations to penetrate deeper. Book via the Samadhi Wellness mobile app.

Samadhi Wellness, 491b Jumeirah St, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Saturday, 6pm to 7.30pm. Tel:(0)4 323 5354. @samadhimywellness

Sunday, August 18

Squeeze in a workout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motion موشن (@motion_cycling)

Struggling to keep the little ones entertained indoors? MOTION Cycling is offering a very special package for parents this Sunday, August 18 and next Sunday, August 25. Enjoy 45-minutes to yourself with a spin class in a dark candlelit room while your kids have fun with a craft activity. The spin session is designed to inspire and motivate, providing a full-body workout and burning up to 1,000 calories. Meanwhile, little ones (aged three and above) can draw, trace, or colour on a special plastic sheet and watch it magically shrink in the oven, creating a piece of art perfect as a keyring or bag tag. Available at both Dubai and Abu Dhabi branches, with sessions at 9am, 10am, 11am, or 12pm.

MOTION Cycling, Anantara Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai. Sunday, August 18 and Sunday, August 25. Tel:(0)4 875 5104. motion-cycling.ae/summer-kids-activity

Go loco

If you’re looking for fun things to do indoors, then get ready for Loco Bear, a new indoor theme park and adventure hub officially opening this weekend, Saturday, August 17. Taking over a sprawling 70,000 square foot space in Al Quoz 2, this adventure hub of all things thrills and skills offers something for all ages. There’s 18,500 square feet of trampolines, Ninja warrior and parkour challenges, thrilling wipeout area, bowling, wall climbs, laser tag, and more. Prices start from Dhs135 for children, which comes with access to slime universe and soft play; and Dhs140 for adults, which includes bowling and laser tag. There are options to upgrade packages to include three or four activities for those looking for a complete day out.

Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai, opening August 17 @goloco.dxb

Try something new

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tonique Collective (@toniquecollective)

Newly-opened in Alserkal Avenue, Tonique Collective, is a hybrid concept store and the UAE’s first dedicated retail outlet for non-alcoholic beverages. Whether you’re looking to impress guests at home or just want to try something new with a group of friends, Tonique has a variety of workshops, from ice carving to cocktail making and even blind tastings, that you can join in. See the price list here.

Tonique Collective, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Thurs, 10am to 6pm, Fri, 10pm to 12am, Sat, 12pm to 6am, Tel: (0) 55 633 6579, @toniquecollective

Images: Social/Provided