Summer month? Yes. Short on news? No way. There’s been a lot happening in the UAE capital. Here are 5 big Abu Dhabi news stories from August.

Abu Dhabi launches new rental index

…and it’s going to give you data-driven, in-depth insights on what properties in the UAE capital are worth – and will benefit owners, buyers and renters. Read all about it here.

The world’s first Ferrari themed e-sports arena has raced into Abu Dhabi

…and it will be housed in Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Find out more here.

90 days’ fully-paid maternity leave

As outlined by authorities, the 90-day maternity leave will be applicable to

…for some Emirati mothers employed in Abu Dhabi’s private sector. This will be in effect soon. Read more here.

A brand new culinary school is coming to the capital

…and its name is Les Roches Culinary School. For more information on what they teach, when they will begin operating and where it will be located, check out this incredibly well-written news story.

The full list of fighters has been confirmed for UFC 308

…and the big night of fights is less than two months away. Who’s coming to Abu Dhabi? It’s all here.

If you’re already wondering What’s On this weekend, we don’t blame you. Here are 10 super ideas on what to do in the UAE capital before we fly into September.